Men Yell at Me

Debra Jensen
11 hrs agoLiked by lyz

Ironing sheets?

Avraham Bronstein
11 hrs agoLiked by lyz

I have failed enough times to know that tightly controlling my kids' lives is probably not their best shot at success.

Kyle Stirling
6 hrs ago

... one thing that sort of stands out to me is the part about how supporting parents is sort of a myth in America -- the article mentions this https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/25/upshot/paid-leave-democrats.html ... at least it says that America is one among the few nations that does not truly support or embrace the challenges of being a parent. I sometimes tell my friends (on the verge of parenthood) three observations from my experience -- 1) things will start to get back into equilibrium in about 20 years -- . 2) Dealing with those 0 to 20 years requires teamwork, and 3) Women are clearly the stronger party and everyone should give more support mothers and parents. Observing adaptive, confident, developing kids -- and supporting parents are among the things that can help me find a little more hope and optimism about the future -- the Ironing sheets part does not.

Rachael Fajardo
3 hrs ago

Feeling like I solved a problem I didn’t know existed by simply never ironing my son’s sheets before he went to college.

He just started undergrad this semester, and on the parent Facebook page, I did see a mom posting to ask about housekeepers for her son’s apartment, AND other parents jumping in with recommendations. I was shocked, but I guess I shouldn’t have been!

Trish S
2 hrs ago

These people are not teaching their offspring how to live in the world.

Randy Richardson
2 hrs ago

The written affidavit is in the mail. 🙂 The overscheduling of kids is another symptom of this. Parents schedule every aspect of their child's life from an early age. Some of these kids are so constantly busy that I'm surprised they don't suffer from anxiety. Let kids have time to just be kids. I used to see this a lot in the classroom with parents (er I mean kids) submitting these amazing projects and then not having a clue what the project was about. I had irate parents contact me about the project being downgraded because of this.

Debra Jensen
2 mins ago

When I was a child, one of my chores was ironing pillow cases and my dad’s white handkerchiefs. Starch was involved. Never the sheets, though.

Lisa
54 mins ago

The college kid coddling is 100% real. I've been a member of my daughter's university FB parents group for four years and some of the questions and comments from parents boggle the mind. Rage about professors giving their kid a bad grade, setting up tutoring sessions for them, asking who to contact to complain about their kid's dorm room, residence hall food, the sidewalks not being cleared, etc. They know their kid's classes, professors, schedules, and they log in to see their grades. It has gotten progressively worse every year and it makes me worried about their generation and the future for them (and all of us!).

