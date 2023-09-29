This week, I read an article in the Wall Street Journal about parents who hire out care for their college-aged children. Women who act as “mothers” for these adults (and college-aged people are adults), ironing their sheets and helping them pick out sports jackets.
A couple of things stuck out to me about the article.
The assumption was that these were the tasks of “mothers.” Where is the other parent?
$450 a year? Come on. It should be higher.
I wonder which gender of child parents are hiring the help for?
Ironing sheets? Picking out jackets? At what point do we cease optimizing our children and let them be humans who get to fail and learn the hard way that sheets don’t iron themselves and maybe pick out your own damn jacket.
This also made me think about The Farm. In the way that the hosts are fully optimized and tightly controlled for the “good of the baby.” And how mothers in America today, even though they are more likely to work outside the home, do more parenting than fathers. (Also, every time I point out these stats, someone always comes in and says “NOT ME!” listen, unless your partner is going to attest to that with a written affidavit attesting to those facts, deal with the issues at hand instead of insisting on your goodness.)
What other stories do you see in the news that remind you of The Farm? What’s the line between wanting the best for your child and tightly controlling every aspect of their life so they cannot fail?
Ironing sheets?
I have failed enough times to know that tightly controlling my kids' lives is probably not their best shot at success.
... one thing that sort of stands out to me is the part about how supporting parents is sort of a myth in America -- the article mentions this https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/25/upshot/paid-leave-democrats.html ... at least it says that America is one among the few nations that does not truly support or embrace the challenges of being a parent. I sometimes tell my friends (on the verge of parenthood) three observations from my experience -- 1) things will start to get back into equilibrium in about 20 years -- . 2) Dealing with those 0 to 20 years requires teamwork, and 3) Women are clearly the stronger party and everyone should give more support mothers and parents. Observing adaptive, confident, developing kids -- and supporting parents are among the things that can help me find a little more hope and optimism about the future -- the Ironing sheets part does not.
Feeling like I solved a problem I didn’t know existed by simply never ironing my son’s sheets before he went to college.
He just started undergrad this semester, and on the parent Facebook page, I did see a mom posting to ask about housekeepers for her son’s apartment, AND other parents jumping in with recommendations. I was shocked, but I guess I shouldn’t have been!
These people are not teaching their offspring how to live in the world.
The written affidavit is in the mail. 🙂 The overscheduling of kids is another symptom of this. Parents schedule every aspect of their child's life from an early age. Some of these kids are so constantly busy that I'm surprised they don't suffer from anxiety. Let kids have time to just be kids. I used to see this a lot in the classroom with parents (er I mean kids) submitting these amazing projects and then not having a clue what the project was about. I had irate parents contact me about the project being downgraded because of this.
When I was a child, one of my chores was ironing pillow cases and my dad’s white handkerchiefs. Starch was involved. Never the sheets, though.
The college kid coddling is 100% real. I've been a member of my daughter's university FB parents group for four years and some of the questions and comments from parents boggle the mind. Rage about professors giving their kid a bad grade, setting up tutoring sessions for them, asking who to contact to complain about their kid's dorm room, residence hall food, the sidewalks not being cleared, etc. They know their kid's classes, professors, schedules, and they log in to see their grades. It has gotten progressively worse every year and it makes me worried about their generation and the future for them (and all of us!).
