Hi friends, welcome back to the book club. We had some great discussions in September about The Farm and I am so happy to bring it back with Ex Wife by Ursula Parrott.
As always, we are all at different points in the reading journey, but the questions here are focused on the book overall.
And if I don’t ask a question about what you want to discuss, BRING IT UP IN THE COMMENTS!
Okay, here are some discussion questions to get us going:
When I read Ex Wife, I was surprised by how engaging and relevant the issues discussed in the book are — sexual double standards, abortion, rape, ambition — what were some moments in the book that resonated with you and your life?
In the book, the main character, Patricia, laments being a modern woman, talking about the ways in which a woman’s freedom benefits men, who want to take from women and offer nothing in return. Does this standard still hold in an era of “male loneliness”?
This book is so relevant and timeless in a depressing way. It seems ridiculous it’s been memory-holed while other books, like The Great Gatsby and The Age of Innocence, live on. To be clear, I love both those other books. But why do you think books like this are more apt to be forgotten? How does this hinder us as a culture?
What did you think of the ending? Did it feel happy?
This book, truly feels like a love story between women. The women in the book bond and join together in ways that are surprising and even heartbreaking. When Patricia has the mask made for . What were the storylines, characters, and plot points that drew you in?
And finally, this book was the basis for the movie The Divorcee for which Norma Sherer won an Oscar. The book and the movie have some huge differences (the omission of abortion and sexual assault and the romanticizing of the ending for starters). If you’ve seen the movie, I’d love to hear your thoughts comparing the two!
I am a huge fan of this book! The film is streaming on Criterion's "Pre-Code Divas" right now, and I just watched it the other night. I was surprised by what they chose to include in the movie and omit. Some of the more salacious stuff was left in the movie's plot, if not explicitly shown. But women living together, which was really the heart and soul of the book for me, was omitted, as well as her time at work, which in the book seems to be just as if not more important to her than the dates she has afterwards. And the ending is infuriating. The book is pretty ambivalent and focused on women trying to navigate modern expectations and make the best of it. Whereas the movie is like a morality tale.
i'm late to this book club and wish i wasn't. because i love the film.
I am a huge fan of this book! The film is streaming on Criterion's "Pre-Code Divas" right now, and I just watched it the other night. I was surprised by what they chose to include in the movie and omit. Some of the more salacious stuff was left in the movie's plot, if not explicitly shown. But women living together, which was really the heart and soul of the book for me, was omitted, as well as her time at work, which in the book seems to be just as if not more important to her than the dates she has afterwards. And the ending is infuriating. The book is pretty ambivalent and focused on women trying to navigate modern expectations and make the best of it. Whereas the movie is like a morality tale.
i'm late to this book club and wish i wasn't. because i love the film.