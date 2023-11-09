Men Yell at Me

Toscha
3 hrs agoLiked by lyz

I am a huge fan of this book! The film is streaming on Criterion's "Pre-Code Divas" right now, and I just watched it the other night. I was surprised by what they chose to include in the movie and omit. Some of the more salacious stuff was left in the movie's plot, if not explicitly shown. But women living together, which was really the heart and soul of the book for me, was omitted, as well as her time at work, which in the book seems to be just as if not more important to her than the dates she has afterwards. And the ending is infuriating. The book is pretty ambivalent and focused on women trying to navigate modern expectations and make the best of it. Whereas the movie is like a morality tale.

Danyel Smith
Writes SHINE BRIGHT HQ
3 hrs ago

i'm late to this book club and wish i wasn't. because i love the film.

