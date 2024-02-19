Men Yell at Me
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Monday thread: Relationship advice to your younger self
lyz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Discussions
Monday thread: Relationship advice to your younger self
lyz
8 hrs ago
44
Share this post
Monday thread: Relationship advice to your younger self
lyz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
128
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Men Yell at Me
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
128 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
Share this discussion
Monday thread: Relationship advice to your younger self
lyz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
hidden
Midlife
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Fun Ruiner
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Rachel Teaches Torah
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
·
edited 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Let Your Life Speak
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
On Repeat by Kevin Alexander
8 hrs ago
·
edited 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Al-Anon for Outliers
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
CJ’s Substack
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Molly’s Substack
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
8 hrs ago
·
edited 7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
DemocraTorah
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Al-Anon for Outliers
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
How's Life Treating You?
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sparks from Culture by David Ro…
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
BATC’s Substack
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
PJ’s Substack
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Bring Out Your Dead
7 hrs ago
·
edited 7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
PJ’s Substack
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
The Deep Dive
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
© 2024 Lyz Lenz
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Monday thread: Relationship advice to your younger self
Monday thread: Relationship advice to your younger self
Monday thread: Relationship advice to your younger self
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Men Yell at Me
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Monday thread: Relationship advice to your younger self