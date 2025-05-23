Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Avraham Bronstein's avatar
Avraham Bronstein
17h

Filling the budget deficit with the blood of innocents

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Callie Palmer's avatar
Callie Palmer
15h

I remember a funny story a guy in one of my AA meetings told a long time ago about his mother, sitting at the head of the dinner table at Easter. The whole family was arguing and fighting, many were drunk, and she looks up, smiles, and says, "More ham?" That is how I'm facing this political chaos, so thanks for the recipes! I'm wondering if I can crisp the gnocchi in the air fryer. My weekend will be good - a facial Saturday morning and watching my grandson's ballet performance Saturday night.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture