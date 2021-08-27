Dingus of the Week: Warmongering Journalists

Hi! Welcome to the Weekly Dingus, my Friday newsletter, where I round up my internet reads, share a drink, and yell about a dingus. Is that dingus a politician? A boat in a canal? My dog? Or maybe it’s just pants. You can read about past weekly dinguses in the archives.

Members of US Army 1-6 Field Artillery Unit fire a M198 Howitzer for calibration on Forward Operating Base (FOB) Kala Gush on February 16, 2009 in Kala Gush, Afghanistan. (Image via Getty)

As the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan nears its completion, a large contingent of American journalists are wringing their hands: Whatever will they do without a war to talk about? Without howitzers to hump? Without Bradley fighting vehicles to fill their wet dreams at night?

I mean, what else is there? Surely not the enormous equality gaps in our own country? Surely not the historic erosion of voting rights or the push to end abortion access for women in this country.

Those issues are nothing compared to what these journalists want: The sound of gunfire.

Ever since Biden announced the end to the war in Afghanistan, a 20-year engagement begun by George W. Bush that was cursed from the outset and has cost America $2 trillion, media outlets have been declaring it a disaster.

George Packer in The Atlantic wrote, “Biden’s Betrayal in Afghanistan Will Live in Infamy.”

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine has dedicated at least three columns to calling the end of the war in Afghanistan a failure. One of her headlines: “Joker Joe Biden can’t laugh this Afghanistan debacle off.”

Josh Kraushaar, a columnist at National Journal, has dedicated his entire Twitter feed for the past two weeks to calling Biden a failure in Afghanistan.

Meghan McCain, whose only qualification to comment on anything is being someone’s daughter, has called for Biden’s resignation. And of course, all you have to do is turn on any cable news station and see the hand-wringing over the situation. The same journalists (looking at you, Richard Engel) who made their careers putting on flak jackets and shouting into a microphone over the sound of gunfire.

And I wish those cowards would just say what they want: an eternal war.

They don’t care about the deaths of American or Afghanistan military forces. The civilian lives lost in in the conflict. They certainly don’t care about the plight of women under the Taliban. If they did, they’d care about the plight of women in Texas, which just passed a literal abortion bounty into law.

The reality is that war is a moneymaker. It’s a career maker. In The Huffington Post, Daniel Marans explains:

Journalists who cover the Pentagon spend an inordinate amount of their time with current and former military officials, many of whom go on to lucrative gigs with military contractors that profited from the Afghanistan War. It’s that kind of chumminess that contributed to the media’s amplification of the specious case for the Iraq War in 2002 and 2003. As The Intercept has chronicled, the problem of media bias toward foreign adventurism is especially acute among talking heads paid to discuss military policy on television. Former U.S. military generals often inveigh against the withdrawal on cable news with just their past military titles rather than their current careers as contractors who stand to profit from an extended presence in Afghanistan.

I am not saying there shouldn’t be concern for the people trapped in Afghanistan or concern for the future of civil rights and individual freedom under whatever government forms. Or that there isn’t some room for criticism. But the knee-jerk hand-wringing without any sort of reflection or accountability for this mess is basically how we got here in the first place. And stories and sound bites that privilege the voices of people who orchestrated this 20-year foreign policy failure aren’t exactly the voices that ought to be elevated.

In his newsletter, Popular Information, Judd Legum breaks down the failure of the media coverage, noting that many of the straight news stories on the withdrawal cite people who were the people responsible for 10 years of failure. Is Leon Panetta a credible source when it comes to Afghanistan? Is Ryan Crocker, a former ambassador to Afghanistan during the Bush presidency, a credible source? Not when he helped cover up the corruption of the Afghanistan government. Judd goes on and on.

People who make their money from eternal war aren’t exactly the best sources on the success or failure of a 20-year occupation.

Also, a question not being asked is what is the end result of 20 years of bloodlust in the Middle East? We aren’t safer. No one is safer.

Also, for outlets that pride themselves on balanced coverage, there is no balance when it comes to war. Rarely, if ever, are anti-war voices elevated or invited to be talking heads on the relentless onslaught of shows. There is little daylight between Afghanistan coverage on CNN and Fox News. And that should be a huge red flag for the industry.

What I Am Reading:

Please read Kerry Howley’s profile of Daniel Hale.

This week, I finally finished The Sopranos, and I then spent the next 30 minutes googling to find out why everyone hated the ending. In the end, I found this slightly full-of-itself conversation, which I loved but only because I could skip parts. The cat is both dead and alive until you open the box.

I am continuing to slog through Anna Karenina. Like my first time around, I wish someone had told Tolstoy that Levin is the absolute worst and maybe cut some of those parts where he stares at peasant women and imagines them as his wives. The reason I’m digging into this book is that Anna is an archetype of a fallen woman. She’s the heroine of early divorce literature and, I think, has colored our concepts of what it meant to be divorced or face divorce.

I also began re-reading Two-Parts Invention by Madeleine L’Engle. I also read this piece about Murphy Brown and the moral panic over single mothers in the ’90s. (If anyone else has good suggestions for stories about this topic, I’d love to read them.)

If you can’t tell, I’m reading a lot for my book This American Ex-Wife.

In addition to books, I read Dan Sinker’s article about pandemic parenting, which I feel with every fiber of my being. And this article in The Cut about basically the same thing, but still very much worth reading.

I also wrote about this same topic last week, but every day, I swallow a lump of panic. It’s only a matter of time until my kids get COVID. We could have just enforced mask wearing. We could have just taken the vaccine. But we didn’t. We won’t. I’m so tired of explaining and explaining everything to my kids. I have a twitch under my right eye. It keeps convulsing. My kids think it’s funny. I’ll be talking to them and the skin under my eye will just start quivering, as if something deep inside is trying to get out. During the caucuses, I developed a stye in that same right eye. It didn’t disappear until well into December of 2020. But now the twitch is here. I imagine it’s whatever the stye was, returned in a new form. A monster? An alien? All my unspoken fears?

This week, I interviewed JD Scholten about rural America and bridging the divide. A lot of people had a LOT of opinions about the interview. That’s how you know its good. And for The Riveter, I wrote about writing for free.

In other news, this weekend on August 28, from 1-4pm, I will be giving a speech about women’s suffrage and how far we have yet to go.

And on September 1, I will be in conversation with Planned Parenthood’s Jamie Burch Elliott to talk about the attack on reproductive rights.

What I Am Drinking:

This week, I failed you all. I have had nothing except tequila and soda with a twist of lime. I cut back on drinking to manage my anxiety and that aforementioned eye twitch.

And honestly, I am sleeping better, which is actually really upsetting. Like, oh, simple lifestyle changes can have huge impacts?! What the hell? But I do need some vices. So I’ve been drinking Diet Cokes and, I am sorry to say, Diet Pepsis. The Pepsis are only because they are what is served at the place I like to go to write the book. I am not telling you where I like to go to write, because enough people already know. But I go when they are open but the kitchen and bar are closed, but I can just grab a cup from behind the register and fill it with ice and soda and go sit upstairs on the lovely balcony and write and write and write. And now, they all know me there. So sometimes after 4, the bartenders know that I am finally okay with some wine. And so they’ll pour me a glass without asking. (Don’t worry, I always pay for the soda!)

And I have to say, as much as I complain about the political state of things here, I do love it. I love that I can now text my favorite bartender about her ex-boyfriend. I love that the guy at the hardware store will patiently help me open up my car key and replace the battery and his wife will tell me she loves my hair. I love that my good, good friends live just a half-mile away and have an open-porch policy. I love that I know all the kids in my daughter’s class and remember them from kindergarten. I love you, Iowa, you big stupid idiot. Stop being so dumb.

Correction: An earlier version of this newsletter called them Bradley tanks. I have since been corrected. They are only tanks if they come from the tank region of France, otherwise they are sparkling armored vehicles.

