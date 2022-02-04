This is the Weekly Dingus. The Friday newsletter, where I round up my internet reads, share a drink recipe, and vent about something really dingusy that happened in the news. This week, it’s the groundhog. But it could be anyone. Maybe it’s a boat? Maybe it’s the New York Times? It’s very often Kyrsten Sinema. But it’s never Jonathan Franzen. There is only one way to find out….SUBSCRIBE.

Listen, for too long we’ve let a rodent have godlike authority over our conception of spring and our deep mid-winter emotions. This groundhog doesn’t use science. He uses his shadow, which he can’t even see because there are often too many clouds. And also, do groundhogs even understand the concept of shadow? Do they have a complicated understanding of light and dark? Is the chiaroscuro in the world of the groundhog?

And why is it a man from a group called the Inner Circle who looks like Alex Jones cosplaying as Abraham Lincoln talking to the groundhogs? You are telling me this man who probably thinks Wayfair is shipping babies inside of dressers is the sole person gifted with the ability to communicate with the animals?

I don’t think so.

Also, something that needs to be repeated is that the groundhog is wrong. The groundhog has been correct in his prediction only 39% of the time. Groundhogs: Wrong on spring. Bad for America.

But there is something more troubling about the groundhog. This year, a groundhog named Midtown Mel, who has been predicting the weather in New Jersey, died on February 1, the day before Groundhog Day. And the reason this is troubling is, well, according to NPR:

If it seems like you’ve heard this story of a New Jersey groundhog dying before, that’s not just a Groundhog Day effect: in 2016, Sussex County’s prognosticator, Stonewall Jackson, died on Groundhog Eve, according to NJ.com.

That’s right. In 2016, a groundhog named Stonewall Jackson died on Groundhog Eve. 2016. The year that was famously chill and not awful in America. Groundhogs don’t predict the weather. They predict our doom. And if Midtown Mel is any warning, then, gird your loins, it’s gonna be another fun year.

Or, maybe the groundhog should be pitied?

What I Am Reading:

Well, it’s Black History Month aka the last time, we can talk about Black history before it gets outlawed in Iowa, as our legislators are furiously working to ban books and critical race theory. This is an old tweet. But Iowa Professor Silvia Secchi reminded us last year that in 1838 and in 1850, Iowa tried to stop Black people from entering the state.

Also, as a reminder, Iowa has Black Iowa News. Which is a great newsletter that amplifies Black voices and stories in the state. And last year, I did an interview with Dana James, the founder.

And speaking of book bans, I really thought this NBC news article was thoughtful and nuanced about the book bans.

Also, look at Capital B Media, a Black-owned news outlet that I am very excited about. And honestly, I’m watching start-ups like this and the 19th News, because I think Iowa could use another news outlet. *cough*

Read this incredible profile of Margaret Wise Brown, author of Goodnight Moon, a book I have memorized from reading it to my younger siblings and then my own kids.

Friend of the newsletter (because we had drinks together twice) Christopher Miller has this incredible look at Ukraine on the brink.

Do animals know what it means to die? An instant click.

And I really loved Lauren Oyler’s essay about WG Sebald. I have to confess, I’ve read two of Sebald’s books this past year at the prompting of another writer and I did not care for it. But I did love Lauren’s reckoning with him.

Speaking of things I love. On the recommendation of Anne Helen Petersen, I subscribed to Chris La Trey’s newsletter Irritable Métis and it is a wonder, the perfect blend of observation, humor, insight, humanity, heart, and critique.

What I Am Drinking:

Well, it’s February, and spring still seems so far away. Last night, my 10-year-old daughter leaned her head on my shoulder during our nightly teatime and said, “FEBRUARY IS THE WORST MONTH!” And then started crying, which made me laugh and made her cry more.

So, here we are. And we need bright cheerful drinks that remind us of the returning light, of the warmth that will come. In the subscribers-only thread, people shared really helpful tips for surviving the doldrums of winter. I felt silly for asking the question, but I already used some of the tips in there to help me through this week, which for some personal reasons (nothing dramatic, just kid, family, life stuff), was very hard.

To that end, one of my favorite authors, Jeanette Winterson, wrote in her newsletter yesterday a gentle reminder of the liturgical calendar, noting:

By following the simple stream of ancient feast days, I can locate myself as part of a larger humanity, and I can take time out from the craziness/illness of secular daily life with its non-stop mentality. We are not machines. We are human beings. We are in mid-winter now in the northern hemisphere, but in another 6 weeks, the spring equinox arrives. Candlemas is already looking forward to that; the defiance of light against darkness.

All of this to say, I’m drinking French martinis. French martinis are very simple: vodka, raspberry liqueur, and pineapple juice. I could not find raspberry liqueur, so I got pomegranate and it’s such a light, bright, fun drink. I played with the measurements so it was less sweet than I think the original recipe would have it. It also seems like a really good base for experimenting. Like what kind of liqueurs? What fruit juices? The possibilities are endless. Well, for me they ended after two drinks. But there is always another day.

Also, if you think about it, and I have, the French martini is really just a Cosmo. But now I wonder how it would taste with tequila instead of vodka?

Also, I made this ricotta pasta from the New York Times, and it was incredible. Both my kids ate it. (I added peas and chicken.)

May we all locate ourselves in the larger humanity this weekend. Cheers. Thank you for surviving another week.