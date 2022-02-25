This is the Weekly Dingus. The Friday newsletter, where I round up my internet reads, share a drink recipe, and vent about something really dingusy that happened in the news. This week, it’s anyone trying to ban books. But it could be anyone? Maybe it’s a boat? Maybe it’s the New York Times? There is only one way to find out….SUBSCRIBE.

I almost didn’t pick a dingus for this week. As I was writing this, there was news about war and I thought, maybe we needed a break. But as usual, Americans were gonna log on and American and so must I.

The wisest thing I heard anyone say was the author Jia Tolentino. She was giving a reading at Prairie Lights in February of 2020, and it was my last in-person book event before the pandemic hit. Someone asked her opinion about some pop culture thing. I don’t remember what. And she said, “I don’t have an opinion.”

And then, she proceeded to explain that while, professionally, she needs to have opinions about topics and issues, she doesn’t personally feel the need to weigh in on absolutely everything. Some issues, she said, did not need her input.

I think about this all the time.

Truly, the curse of the age of social media is that it has made me aware of too many people’s opinions. That’s how the system works. People log on. Have thoughts. Those thoughts are monetized. Maybe some of them go viral. And the serotonin rush of having the most popular quip is indeed addictive. But I simply do not need to know about the showering habits of hundreds of thousands of people. I simply do not need to know what @ResistanceFightrMom253 thinks about Vladimir Putin.

Years before social media was invented, Milan Kundera defined this phenomenon as graphomania, noting, “The irresistible proliferation of graphomania shows me that everyone without exception bears a potential writer within him, so that the entire human species has good reason to go down into the streets and shout: we are all writers! for everyone is pained by the thought of disappearing, unheard and unseen, into an indifferent universe, and because of that everyone wants, while there is still time, to turn himself into a universe of words. one morning (and it will be soon), when everyone wakes up as a writer, the age of universal deafness and incomprehension will have arrived.”

This happened often when I worked at the paper. Every week, I would receive phone calls and letters and emails from people, not just angry at my opinions, but angry that I got paid to have them. They wanted equal time and equal weight to their very important thoughts and so, would write and email and shout, in hopes that somehow they could prove they were just like me. Or better.

The value of an opinion is cheap. When I write opinions for the Washington Post, they don’t pay well at all. Mostly because I’m easy to replace. Everyone has an opinion after all.

As political writer Osita Nwanevu wrote last fall for the Columbia Journalism Review, “Of course, there was never a time when the world could be expected to move at the stroke of a hack’s pen.” And I would add an online pundit’s Tweet. He continues, “The morsels of rage and misery we offer might not have much political effect, but they do feed an online writing economy that rewards speed, quantity, and deference to algorithms designed for the profit of three or four tech companies—an economy that offers few incentives to generate writing that lingers in the mind longer than half a day or half an hour.”

These tidbits or rage and tragedy are tempting to consume and even more tempting to add to. After all, we don’t want to get steamrollered by history without a fight. But listen, we are going to get steamrollered by history.

This is not a cancel culture. You are allowed to have an opinion. And I am not even saying some people’s opinions matter more than others (although they do because that’s how power works and I am sorry). But in an age when everyone is an expert, or believes they can be an expert, means that in times of fear and tragedy the world becomes a swamp of shouting, and simply not adding to the existential roar of despair is an option. And when you know just a little, you don’t know enough to be wrong. And you can add to the misinformation, while at the same time decrying it. (The number of you still following internet scammers is still too many.)

There is value in silence.

Thursday morning, journalist Ed Yong logged on and said the truest thing when he tweeted at Jonathan Chait:

A few hours later, Brandon Taylor said it again, when he reminded the world that the mind can be the Groupchat of the self.

What I Am Reading:

Searching for figs in Smithsonian Magazine. A road trip on the Rio Grande becomes a meditation on grief and family. The ASME award nominations came out today, and the nomination thread is a cornucopia of some of the best writing of this past year. Including this story by my friend Kerry Howley, who is simply the most talented, this essay about abortion, this essay by Rachel Aviv on the meaning of memory, and so much more.

It might be a good place to find a lot of reading this weekend.

Also, I wrote about my little brother’s deployment and waiting for war.

What I Am Drinking:

This week, I mostly just drank red wine, while I saw friends in New York to celebrate Sarah Weinman’s book, Scoundrel. It’s a good book, and I will not stop saying that.

Last weekend, I tried my bacon vodka, which I have been infusing for weeks, and I absolutely hated it. I tried mixing it with many other things, but then just the smell of it was disgusting. It was a dumb idea brought on by mid-winter boredom. Huge failure. A lot of you might be thinking, “Yes, bacon-infused vodka sounds bad. We know.” And to you I would say, “I’m not very smart.”

This week, I did a self-guided tour of Wharton’s New York for the book. And it was the best idea I’ve had in four months. Which brings me to my next point: One of the crowning achievements of a well planned party in the Gilded Age, was Roman Punch. Roman punch is champagne, rum, lemonade, and orange juice with a meringue on top. You read that correctly, meringue.

Let’s do it.

Thank you so much for reading my newsletter. Please remember to share it with all your friends, family, and enemies. Stay safe out there and remember to log off.