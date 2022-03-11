This is the Weekly Dingus. The Friday newsletter, where I round up my internet reads, share a drink recipe, and vent about something really dingusy that happened in the news. This week, it’s stupid fucking spiders. But it could be anyone? Maybe it’s a boat? Maybe it’s the New York Times? There is only one way to find out….SUBSCRIBE.

A large Joro spider. Gross. Get away. No one likes you, you creep. (Image via Getty)

This week, Axios reported that palmed-sized, parachuting spiders were on their way to invade the East Coast.

Large Joro spiders — millions of them — are expected to begin “ballooning” up and down the East Coast as early as May. Researchers have determined that the spiders can tolerate cold weather, but are harmless to humans as their fangs are too small to break human skin.

I’m sorry? Not harmless to humans? I once almost knocked myself out when a normal-sized spider landed on my arm and I screamed and tried to swat it off and fell over and jacked my head on the table. A palm-sized spider merely has to exist for it to cause harm. I can think of at least five individuals who, if they saw a palm-sized spider, would simply pass out and never wake up again.

I don’t care about fangs. I care about SEEING A PALM-SIZED SPIDER parachuting into New York City like it’s Independence Day but with arachnids. That to me, is the definition of harm.

And look, I know spiders eat bugs. I gently cohabitate with a certain number of spiders on my porch just to keep the insect population at bay. But we have an agreement. A treaty, if you will, and it specifically violates the terms of that treaty for them to take over the entire Eastern seaboard like so many palm-sized Napoleons out for glory.

I’ve never been more happy to live in the Midwest. I mean sure, it’s a red state, but at least it’s not a palm-sized spider state. Enjoy your bagels with a schmear of spider, losers.

Back to the spiders. Don’t they know we are on the verge of war? Don’t they know people are still dying from a pandemic? And that human rights are under attack in the form of trans bans and a reversal of reproductive rights? Or is that why they are invading now? They can sense our weakness and are moving in, ready to colonize and destroy with their creepy little legs.

And honestly, now that I think of it, would spiders be any worse than the people currently running this country? I do think, perhaps, before we elect any spiders, we should maybe try for a woman as president. But at the rate we are going, our first female president could be a spider. And that, ladies, is representation!

This week, in things that give me hope, students in Cedar Rapids walked out of their schools to protest the law banning women and girls from competing in female sports.

What I Am Reading:

This week, I read a beautiful essay by the author Elisa Gabbert about a Bruegel painting and the nature of cruelty. I also read this wonderful essay by Rebecca Hazelton about the way masculinity is represented on the page.

Eve Ettinger, who is a friend of this newsletter, wrote a wonderful story about how we are getting burnout all wrong.

I read the book Vladimir by the author Julia May Jonas, and it absolutely destroyed me. It was beautiful and riveting and emotionally fraught and complicated. It read like a thriller. I couldn’t put it down. But it was also about sex, desire, aging, and power. And no one comes out of that book unscathed. I also read the memoir W-3 by Bette Howland, which was about her time in a mental ward. And the narrative is wonderfully wrought. I’m also excited to finally read Lost and Found by Kathryn Schulz.

I will say, I had to give up on The Books of Jacob. It’s a marvelous work. Well received. The author won the Nobel Prize!! But I have one wild and precious life, and halfway through, I could no longer pretend that I was interested in literally any of what was on the page. I’m sure that’s more an indictment of me than anything. I do love thick, complicated novels. A.S. Byatt is one of my absolute favorite writers. I love a sprawling mess of a novel. Also, last year in the depths of my pandemic-winter-post-firing-broke-my-wrist depression, I found Olga Tokarczuk’s books to be the only things I could read. But here I am, tossing aside a large tome for something else. In any case, here is a wonderful review of the book by a writer far more intellectual than I.

Over on this newsletter, I wrote the story of Gateway computers. I’ve been researching the story since last May. I went to the history center in Sioux City. I talked with a lot of people on the record and on background (which means I can use the info they give me but not quote them or say we talked), dug deep into newspaper archives, and made a lot of unanswered phone calls. This story had a kind of complicated journey through the media ecosystem. Much like the gas station story, there wasn’t much appetite for something like this if it wasn’t more policy-oriented. Which is a very legitimate direction to take this story. But ultimately, Gateway wasn’t a product of public policies, and no amount of lower taxes would have kept Ted Waitt from moving the company to California. So, I wrote it as a story of a place and a time that may never happen again.

All of this to say, thank you for helping me build this space. And if you value this work, please share it and subscribe.

Also, I thought this article about single moms cohabitating to survive was very insightful. I have to say, it is very hard sometimes as a single mom who works, especially in an area of the country where it feels like so many of the parents around me are married. (I’m down to one parent friend who was, at least briefly, a single parent. The rest moved away.) I don’t have family around to help. Our beloved babysitter graduated from college in 2020, and we have yet to replace her. My kids are older, yes. And my ex does have 50-50 custody, yes. And I have a very flexible schedule. But, there are so many times, like this week, when my kids are sick, it’s a snow day, and I have no childcare and I need to work, and I feel torn between the conflicting needs and I just want to scream.

Related, two school districts in Iowa are considering going to a four-day week and I just…How are parents supposed to make that work?! Do you know how hard it is to find childcare for just one day a week? Childcare providers can’t live on that and honestly, employers are not understanding. It’s impossible. I KNOW. Also, if any media outlet is going to report on a four-day week, find a single working parent and quote their thoughts. Spare me the intellectual musings of a superintendent who has a wife.

What I Am Drinking:

Last weekend, I did try the Scorpion and the Grasshopper at Cobble Hill, the twist on the Grasshopper that was written up in the Times. It was delicious. Initially, sweet and minty, but followed up with a complex smoky flavor. I had it at the end of a lovely night with my friend Molly. The kind of night I haven’t had in a long time.

I hope I have more nights like that. But I will not have another Grasshopper.

This week, I just had a little wine on Monday night. I’m training for a half-marathon, which is in April. And I’m six weeks away from the race so my training schedule is now like, “Run 8 miles on Thursday! Run 10 on Saturday!” Which is a lot of miles. So I’ve been drinking less and sleeping more. Which I suppose is smart, but a little boring. Honestly, nothing worse than vegetables, lean meats, and water. Boo. I hate it.

Anyway, Ernest Shackleton’s ship was found off the coast of Antarctica! May we all age as well as that sunken ship from 1915. So, in honor of Ernest Shackleton, I think we should all have a glass of Shackleton Rye.

(Also, ever since I read about the discovery of Shackleton’s ship, I’ve been trying to think of this song about a man pleading for mercy during a shipwreck. And I couldn’t Google it because I was remembering it as “The Wreck of the Hesperus”, the Longfellow poem.But finally, I asked the internet, and the internet came through. It was “Here’s to the Halcyon” by the Old 97’s. But now the entire Twitter thread is people suggesting wonderful rock/folk men singing about the sea, which is the only appropriate thing for men to sing about.)

Thank you so much for reading my newsletter. Please remember to share it with all your friends, family, and enemies.