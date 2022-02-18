This is the Weekly Dingus. The Friday newsletter, where I round up my internet reads, share a drink recipe, and examine something really dingusy that happened in the news. It could be anyone. This week, it’s the Olympics, again. (You may recall, the summer Olympics were also dingus-plagued.) But each week any dingus is possible. Maybe it will be a boat? Maybe it’s the New York Times? It’s very often Kyrsten Sinema. But it’s never Jonathan Franzen. There is only one way to find out….SUBSCRIBE.

Once again, the biennial, bodily sacrifice to the gods of nationalism has gone horribly wrong. And who could have predicted this except absolutely everyone?

This week, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was allowed to compete after testing positive for Trimetazidine, a heart medication, which is a banned substance.

American Sha’Carri Richardson, who was forced to drop out of the Summer Olympic games after testing positive for THC, called out the double standard. To which the Olympic Committee simply said, “It’s a different situation.”

And Richardson is right to call out the double standard. But also, what is happening to Valieva is a lot more complicated than just another Russian skater trying to game the system.

Valieva is 15 and her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, is notorious for churning out young figure skating champions, whose bodies are abused in the process. A Slate story about Tutberidze authored by Rita Wenxin Wang noted:

Tutberidze has come to be regarded as the world’s leading expert in creating figure skating champions. Her methods are no secret. The Eteri girls talk openly about not being able to drink water during competitions. They do their best to delay puberty by eating only “powdered nutrients” or by taking Lupron, a puberty blocker known to induce menopause. They are subjected to daily public weigh-ins and verbal and physical abuse. And they compete while injured, huffing “smelling salts” while wearing knee braces and collapsing in pain after programs.

This isn’t normal. This isn’t good. But instead of being called out, Tutberidze is heralded as a champion. Wang summarizes it this way, “the International Skating Union, NBC, and countless others—promoted a sanitized, fairy-tale version of the sport to casual fans, of sparkles and ice princesses and graceful, youthful champions. Their silence has allowed an abuser to thrive.”

Valieva tested positive for two other heart medications, both allowed. A New York Times story about the case quoted Travis Tygart, the chief executive of the United States Anti-Doping Agency, who noted that the combination of medications “seem to be aimed at increasing endurance, reducing fatigue and promoting greater efficiency in using oxygen.”

It’s possible this story is everything. A story of privilege and power. And also a story of abuse. My friend Sarah Weinman, in response to the story of Valieva, tweeted a link to a 1995 book Little Girls in Pretty Little Boxes: The Making and Breaking of Elite Gymnasts and Figure Skaters. This problem isn’t new or even particularly Russian. This problem of abuse is endemic whenever women’s bodies are on the line.

And it’s tempting to extrapolate from this. Something about Russia and cheating and maybe something else. After all, Russia is competing in the Olympics as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) after receiving a two-year suspension for a nation-wide doping program. But that extrapolation would be just wrong. After all, America let the abuse of Larry Nassar happen for years. It’s amazing what people will let you get away with if you win.

But for what? For what point and purpose? National pride? How many bodies do we have to break in service of a national ego? Why are we so quick to throw away whole human lives and flesh just to win at a game where everyone loses?

In the podcast Throughline, the hosts tell the story of Wilma Rudolph, an Olympic champion sprinter, and a Black woman, who was used as a symbol of American dominance during the Cold War, until she started fighting for Civil Rights in America. And then, she just fell out of the spotlight. Journalists stopped telling her story. It was easier when her body was a symbol of American dominance, harder when she was using it to fight American oppression.

And then, on Thursday night, as she competed in the free skate event, Valieva fell, and fell again. Finishing fourth.

In the end, her teammate, Anna Shcherbakova, won the gold. And in the moments after Valieva skated, both girls (and they are girls, only teens), cried. And the cameras lingered. And coaches hugged Shcherbakova. And Valieva seemed so lost. As Tara Lipinski noted, this was a failure of all the adults in the room, from the Olympic Committee to the coaches, Valieva should have never been put in this situation. Of course, doping affects everyone in the sport. But she if a young competitor is taking those medications, someone gave them to her. And if someone gave them to her, she should have never been able to compete once she had the positive test. But, here we are, the Olympic Committee looking the other way. The coaches shrugging it off. And a girl’s life wrecked, and all for what? These girls sacrificed their childhood for a sport that will just toss them aside at a moments notice and for abusers who want nothing more than to use them to win.

As Wenxin Wang wrote for Slate, “Rachael Denhollander, the first American gymnast to publicly accuse Larry Nassar of abuse, asked the right question during his 2018 legal case: ‘How much is a little girl worth?’ The…decision to let Kamila Valieva compete answers the question: nothing.”

What I Am Reading:

This analysis on the rise of AOC is compelling and well done. I absolutely loved this interview with Candace Bushnell. And Miriam Toews had this beautiful essay on age and family history in The New Yorker.

And I guess we had Valentine’s Day this week? Whatever. Read this really thoughtful essay by Minda Honey about singleness and Black women.

And I read this stupid story about women screaming to relieve their anger. And look, okay. I’m sorry you are mad. I am mad too. But the focus on individual women’s rage as opposed to channeling it into, I don’t know, collective action is really inane.

This reminds me of something Adrienne Rich wrote of the 1970s, “Personal narrative was becoming valued as the true coin of feminist expression. At the same time, in every zone of public life, personal and private solutions were being marketed by a profit-driven corporate system, while collective action and even collective realities were mocked at best and at worst rendered historically sterile.”

Basically, neo-liberal focus on the individual solution overshadows the necessary change of collective action. Is there anything more impotent than screaming in a field to release your rage over systematic collapse?

I’m sorry. It’s February and I’m a little cranky, I think.

But for some good news, former Dingus Award winner Nicholas Kristof can’t run for governor.

Wait. That could be bad news. What if he writes more columns?

And I am reading Olga Tokarczuk’s The Book of Jacob. And next week, Sarah Weinman’s Scoundrel will be published. Seriously, if you love true crime, buy this book. Also, if you live in NYC, come to her book launch. I will be there!

And, if you missed it, I wrote about book bans and the power of knowledge.

Side note: If you are interested in the story of Eileen Gu, the American competing for China, here are two articles that I thought were very smart. This one by Rui Zhong. And this one by Laura Wagner.

What I am Drinking:

Last weekend, I spent some time in Chicago with my sister and brother-in-law, and it was wonderful. They are very good at being aunt and uncle, and so my kids are absolutely devoted to them. And I am devoted to pizza. We had some deep dish and Portillo’s hot dogs, which were all delicious.

Anyway, my brother-in-law served up some Koval, which was a wonderful Chicago-based bourbon. We just drank it straight, because it’s February and we don’t need to bother with mixers.

Although, if you do need to mix up your liquor, it’s probably a good time to revisit a whiskey sour, since it has lemon juice, which makes it a health drink.

2 oz bourbon

¾ oz fresh lemon juice

¾ oz simple syrup or maple syrup

Also, if you make this with a honey syrup that makes the drink a Gold Rush, which is the healthiest drink imaginable.

Also, get excited because I’ve finally finished creating my bacon vodka and will be sampling it this weekend. I’m sure it will be awful. Stay tuned.

