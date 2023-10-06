This is the dings of the week. The Friday newsletter where I make fun of someone or something in America that is making our lives just a little bit worse. When you sit and wonder how you are going to survive the collapse of American democracy, remember, I’ll be here naming and claiming dingii until morale improves or the robots take over.

Okay, and now the dingus…

Matt Gaetz, a Republican congressman from Florida, and America’s pre-eminent carrier of forehead, finally, legally fucked someone over, and it was Kevin McCarthy.

If you missed the news because you are sick of America’s shenanigans and you wanted to return to the woods to live peacefully, let me quickly explain — Gaetz was behind an effort to oust McCarthy from his role as speaker of the house, because he had the AUDACITY to make a deal with the Democrats to prevent a government shutdown.

Gaetz would rather play scorched earth with the lives and well-being of Americans in order to defund the prosecution efforts of Donald Trump.

It’s a ludicrous plan that has no chance of succeeding and trying to put it into action could make it so thousands of government employees don’t get a paycheck, but that’s never stopped Gaetz before. And as god is his witness, it won’t stop him now.

Really, he’s a hero. A warrior. An inspiration and a crusader for all that is deeply wrong with America.

And guess, what? He’s under attack!

Oh no, did it hurt when you got criticized by your own party for obstructing the one job you were elected to do? Did that hurt your feelings when they “booed” you? I’ll bet, my buddy.

I mean, it sucked when y’all took away my rights to bodily autonomy. But no, no, this is about you right now, Matthew. Not about me and my little problem with wanting a functioning government so millions of people don’t lose access to childcare.

Oh speaking of breeders, that reminds me. All of this isn’t Gaetz’s fault. He’s just a widdle baby. Do you know who did this? The women.

That’s right. Even Gaetz’s critics are quick to point out that even though this happened because of Gaetz and 8 Republicans who joined forces with the Democrats for the sole purpose of giving Kevin McCarthy a metaphorical swirly, this is Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez’s fault.

The Hill reported:

“Matt Gaetz just got schooled by AOC and others; he was totally manipulated into doing this,” Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), a close McCarthy ally, told reporters Wednesday. “There were eight so-called Republicans that got together with 208 Democrats to oust the Republican Speaker.” “I can’t believe he’s that stupid to be used, to be manipulated by AOC and others to create this outcome,” he added.

Remember when you were like five and you scratched yourself on your arm and then told your mom your sister did it? No? Me either. But I’m sure some kids did that. (Not me though.)

This is basically that. Republicans punching themselves in the face and wondering why the Democrats made them do it?

AOC was like, “I was not elected by the people to change the diapers of man babies. That is not in the Constitution.”

Greg Sargent, writing in the Washington Post observed, “What’s become clear now is there is no Republican majority in the House united behind any governing approach. The Gaetz faction is committed to a project that most House Republicans ultimately are not: eschewing consensus governing entirely wherever possible and making no concessions to Democrats whatsoever.”

It’s clear that Republicans have no sense of responsibility to do the jobs they were elected to do. Instead, they want to govern with chaos and then blame literally anyone else for the natural consequences of their actions.

It is not the Democrats’ job to coddle a faction of American politics so hellbent on destruction that they will literally organize a coup instead of honoring the results of a free and fair election. It is not the responsibility of anyone to protect men from the General Shermanesque march of their egos over the minefields of American history.

All too often, however, that’s the solution for everything. Childcare cliff? Let women stop working to fix it! Male loneliness? Have more sex, ladies! Petty obstructionist political governance with no plan or focus? WOMEN, HOW COULD YOU DO THIS TO US?

As if our lives were a tourniquet for the wounds they inflict.

Side note: It was really unfair to blame Helen of Troy for starting that war. It was her literal face! She can’t help it if people fall in love with her. Faces don’t launch ships, men of war do!

A more thoughtful side note: Of course,

wrote

And now for something good…

Because our government avoided a shutdown, Fat Bear Week is back on. Fat Bear Week is a fun little competition run by the National Parks Service, where people vote for the fattest bear as they get ready to hibernate. Fat Bear Week, is not, sadly, about very rugged gay or bi-sexual men. Although, we do love you too. And you are also a good thing.

MORE STRIKES!

Another good thing that’s been happening the past few weeks is it’s awards season! There are National Book Award Finalists, a Nobel Prize Winner! Books for you to read and enjoy! Art to consume!

