Dingus of the Week: Joe Manchin

This guy. (Image via Getty)

Well, it was only a matter of time. The senator from West Virginia, who publicly identifies as a Democrat but behaves like a ghoul, personally tanked paid family and medical leave for all Americans. During a pandemic, which has killed over 700,000 Americans and forced millions of women out of the workforce, Sen. Joe Manchin decided everyone was whining, so he dug in his heels on the paid-leave portion of Biden’s sweeping Build Back Better legislation, resulting in that part of the bill being scrapped.

Vicki Shabo, senior fellow at the New America Foundation, told the Huffington Post, “The fact that this one older white gentleman, who perhaps has never had to contend with family caregiving or the risk of losing his job or being unable to pay his bills, could stand in the way of paid leave for nearly 20 million people a year is shocking and upsetting.”

Just as a reminder. America is the only developed nation without a paid family and medical leave policy.

And 80 percent of Americans (yes, even Republicans) support paid leave.

In sum, a very popular and necessary piece of legislation was flushed down the political toilet because a 74-year-old white man decided to throw a fit.

Great democracy we got here. Shame if it actually worked.

Right now, here is where things stand in America: Access to reproductive care is difficult, abortion is almost illegal, maternity wards are being shut down, and the maternal death rate is the highest in all the developed nations. So, should you survive having a child, you cannot care for that child. You can’t even stop bleeding postpartum before you are forced back to work. That is, if you even have a job.

As Danielle Tcholakian points out in her column for Jezebel, puppies are not separated from their mothers before six weeks. Dogs have more rights than American parents.

But don’t worry. Joe Manchin, one of the richest people in the Senate, will be okay on his houseboat.

What a complete waste of a majority in the Senate if in a pandemic we can’t even pass an overwhelmingly popular piece of legislation that would help millions and millions of people.

