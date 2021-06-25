Dingus of the Week: Jamie Spears

Hi! Welcome to the Weekly Dingus, my Friday newsletter, where I round up my internet reads, share a drink, and yell about a dingus. Is that dingus a politician? A boat in a canal? My dog? Or maybe it’s just pants. You can read about past weekly dinguses in the archives.

In January of 1936, heiress Ann Cooper Hewitt sat in a witness stand and told a San Francisco court how her mother had her sterilized. Ann was the daughter of Peter Cooper Hewitt, a wealthy engineer and entrepreneur, and his socialite wife, Maryon. When he died in 1921, he left two-thirds of his estate to Ann and one-third to his wife. The catch was that if Ann never had children, the inheritance would revert back to Maryon.

Ann said that during lunch with her mother, her stomach had started to hurt and she’d been chauffeured to the hospital where a doctor had administered an IQ test. She was asked to answer questions like, “How long is the longest river in the United States?” and “What is the term of a U.S. president?” Ann refused to answer.

Days later, she went in for an appendectomy, but instead her fallopian tubes were removed, just days before her 21st birthday.

Maryon had told doctors and teachers that Ann was promiscuous. That as a child she had masturbated and that she was “feeble-minded.” Audrey Clare Farley, the author of the book The Unfit Heiress: The Tragic Life and Scandalous Sterilization of Ann Cooper Hewitt, wrote in an essay for Narratively that Maryon told the court “her daughter was morally degenerate, referencing Ann’s addiction to masturbation, love letters between Ann and her chauffeur that contained the young lady’s pubic hairs, and Ann’s ‘erotic tendencies’ with men ranging from bellhops to ‘Negro’ train porters.”

The case was eventually settled for $15,000, but not after Ann’s life had been fully vetted by the newspaper and every relationship, every acquaintance, every fashion trend had been held and weighed and judged. A poem in the New York Daily Mirror mocked Ann in verse:

I’m only a sterilized heiress,

A butt for the laughter of rubes,

I’m comely and rich

But a venomous bitch—

My mother ran off with my tubes.

Oh, fie on you, mother, you bastard,

Come back with my feminine toys,

Restore my abdomen,

And make me a woman,

I want to go out with the boys.

Eighty-five years later, on June 23, 2021, Britney Spears took the stand in an attempt to end the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, over herself and her estate. In 2008, Jamie Spears petitioned the court for a temporary conservatorship after Britney had a very public mental health breakdown. But the conservatorship has never ended. And Britney has been involved in a very public fight to regain her freedom.

On the stand, Britney described how her father controls every aspect of her life, from the color of her cabinets to her friendships and her dating life. He’s forced her into a mental health facility and to perform on stage against her will.

She also has an IUD and would like to take it out. Spears wants to have more children, but her father won’t let her.

I reached out to Audrey Clare Farley to ask her for her analysis and she wrote, “Ann Cooper Hewitt and Britney Spears’ tragic cases are similar in that they each involve a parent depriving their child of reproductive rights for their own financial gain. And in each case, parents have at their disposal laws put in place to police certain women’s fertility in the best interests of society. ‘Society’ here means white supremacy. Historically, both ‘promiscuous’ and mentally ill women were perceived likely to cross the color line, thereby diluting the purity of the white race. Such women were also thought to weaken the race by virtue of their heritable ‘defects’ and the economic burden they or their children placed on the state. At a time when officials were paranoid about a dark-skinned takeover (largely due to rising immigration and the Great Migration), these women had to be deemed feebleminded and deprived of the right to reproduce. What this history shows is that even affluent whites can be the collateral victims of white supremacy. That, I think, is the case with both Ann and Britney.”

Buy The Unfit Heiress, this is not an ad. It’s just a good book.

Forced eugenics is a practice that still happens in America. The practice was so common among doctors in the American South that it was nicknamed the “Mississippi Appendectomy.”

Hey Jamie, I hope your kid can sue you one day. (Image via Getty)

In the 19th News, Barbara Rodriguez reports, “The reproductive justice movement arose out of the history of reproductive coercion facing Black families and communities of color since the very founding of the United States. Enslaved people were forced to carry unwanted pregnancies. Modern gynecology as we know it was born from medical experiments performed on enslaved people with neither anesthesia nor consent. The federal court opinion in the 1974 case of Madrigal v. Quilligan called out the way that Mexican-American women were being coerced into unwanted sterilizations at Los Angeles County USC Medical Center.”

Contrast this with women who would like to have a hysterectomy but aren’t being allowed to by religious hospitals that oppose the practice, or the hospitals require approval from the woman’s spouse.

Forced sterilization is a practice rooted in racism and fears about the female body and mind. Fears that still exist today, as again the Supreme Court takes up challenges to Roe v. Wade and again states pass and attempt to pass laws restricting abortion.

What’s powerful about Britney’s case is that she is the ideal of white womanhood. Beautiful, talented, blonde, and successful, but she committed the sin of being sexual in public, of being a body in public, and she was mocked, ridiculed, demonized, and slut-shamed until she broke down, and she has never, ever been allowed to be a full and free person since then. It wasn’t that long ago I remember people dressing up as Britney the unfit mother for Halloween, mocking the fact that she was just pregnant white trash.

Jamie Spears sounds no different than Maryon Cooper Hewitt, insinuating about her daughter’s indiscretions. The loving protection, just a cover for control and power and, of course, money. But it’s supported by a society that still refuses to see women as fully competent human beings.

Women have never been in control, not of our own bodies, not over ourselves. And Jamie Spears is an embodiment of that patriarchal control dressed up in fatherly benevolence. Telling a grown-ass woman what she can and cannot do for herself, while hand-wringing about her past indiscretions, as if he’s known or done better.

The #FreeBritney movement has caught on at a time of regressive backlash against trans rights, reproductive rights, and the Black Lives Matter movement. So it should come as no surprise that a society of people struggling to simply be allowed to exist in their bodies would be enraged by the fight of a pop star who isn’t allowed to live her life because one time she had a breakdown. This entire fight has given people a voice to talk about how they too have lost autonomy, how they too have been denied the full rights of personhood merely for what? Existing? Having mental health issues? Having sex? Being anything but white?

Power over our bodies begins with consent, and consent begins with choice, and choice is the primary right that is all too often stripped from us first.

