Dingus of the Week: Facebook

Here we are, mid-August and the dingii of the world are completely melting down. Florida’s Gov. DeSantis is threatening to cut the pay of teachers and school administrators who tried to enforce mask wearing in the schools. Or what about Gov. Kim Reynolds who has also made mask mandates illegal. And just days before school starts, she held an important press conference to announce that there will be…an IndyCar race. So get excited. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are at the Iowa State Fair, which means we have a smorgasbord of dingii, sadly none of them on a stick. In Texas, Gov. Abbott tested positive for COVID after doing everything he could to make sure everyone in the state got it.

And then of course over in Minnesota the local GOP is in full meltdown mode because the head of the state’s GOP was associated with someone accused of child trafficking.

And we haven’t even talked about the collective amnesia around the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The pundits who war mongered now scolding everyone about the plight of the refugees, because they now suddenly care about women. Case in point, Caitlin Flanagan, who built her career on shaming women for working outside the home, argued this week in The Atlantic that we’ve abandoned women’s rights in Afghanistan. Or George Bush sending out statements about his sadness about the collapse of Afghanistan, like he didn’t cause that mess 20 years ago. His statement was basically, “I’m saddened to see that the house I lit on fire 20 years ago has burned to the ground.”

And of course, OnlyFans decided not to allow nudity. Which makes just as much sense as Pizza Hut ceasing the sale of pizzas and pivoting to huts only.

Truly, it’s an embarrassment of dingii. My friend, the writer Jess Zimmerman, noted we were collapsing under the mighty weight of the country’s political dingii. That they were uniting, forming a dingii Voltron. It’s like a tottering dingus Jenga; I pick just one and the whole tower could collapse.

So, instead, I choose Facebook.

This week, Facebook, who has caused and made worse the disinformation and harassment problems plaguing our culture, decided to make life just a little worse. This week, it launched Workroom Horizons, a VR office, where you can sit down and have a meeting virtually. That’s right. An amazing new tool that allows you all the pain of a real-life meeting married with all the horrors of the internet.

You want to work at home? Fine, you can do it with these goggles on, while co-worker Steve takes credit for your ideas, in virtual and real reality. The New York Times reported that Mark Zuckerberg said at the media round table, “One way or another, I think we’re going to live in a mixed-reality future.” Which is exactly what a movie villain says before he implants chips in all of our brains.

Of course, Charlie Warzel has a smarter take on it all. If that’s how you want to spend your time. I won’t stop you.

What I Am Reading:

This week, I got to read two amazing, not-yet-out books. (Am I bragging? Absolutely.) One is The Fields, which is a murder mystery turned ag thriller that’s like Silence of the Lambs meets The Pelican Brief set in a cornfield. I loved it. I also got to read All of This by blogger Rebecca Woolf. The book had me sobbing and laughing and feeling so seen. It’s a memoir of grief, of widowhood, of love and freedom. Sorry, I know you can’t buy them yet. But wow, I loved them. I’m also halfway through Anna Karenina, and it’s amazing how the sub-moral of a lot of Tolstoy’s works are: The hot girl should have married the boring ugly guy.

Which, man, I don’t know if his wife would have agreed with that. Not at the end anyway.

Speaking of books, I read this longread about a person trying to steal manuscripts for no good reason.

And I wrote about how back to school this year is scarier than it was last year. And Good Morning America reported that I am not alone.

Noting:

3.5 million moms of school-age children…left active work during the pandemic, shifting into paid or unpaid leave, losing their job or exiting the labor market all together, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As of January 2021, around 10 million U.S. mothers with school-age children were not actively working — 1.4 million more than during the same period in 2020. Among them, more than 700,000 moms have given up on work outside the home entirely and some may not return, according to Census Bureau data.

It’s not getting better. Nothing is getting better! And I wrote about this, too, for The Riveter.

And finally, BREAK UP BIG AG.

What I Am Drinking:

A couple of years ago, a neighbor alerted me to the fact that I lived very close to the best wine shop in town and I should go visit. So, I began visiting The Wine Shop in 2017 as my life was falling apart, and I quickly struck up a relationship with Tracy, the owner. I’d ask her what wine paired best with despair or bad dates or horrible books I had to read for research. And then, as my books were published, I asked her which wines paired best with joy and triumph. Finally, at one point, Tracy gave me the best advice, “Just drink what you like.” And what I like is this very wonderful zinfandel from Michael Pozzan wines. It’s my go-to wine for everything.

Tracy sold it to me once when I went in and asked her for a wine that would impress people who know wine but still be under $20. And she handed it to me. Now I buy multiple bottles of it every time I go in. I should probably just buy a box of it. That seems like something fancy people do. I’m not ready for that level of fancy.

Maybe the wine isn’t that good. But what I love about it is the friendship it represents. The community of people I live around. Tracy is one of so many people whose life briefly touches mine, but because of how close we are, because of how small things can get around here, we know the intimacies of each other’s lives. It’s wonderful and terrifying. And the wine is great.

Oh, also, my friend Al told me he buys Italian ice from the grocery store and mixes it with Mezcal, so I’m doing that this weekend. I’ll report back.

