On January 20, John Comaroff, an anthropologist and Harvard professor, was censured by the school after an investigation found he violated the school’s sexual and professional conduct policies.

On February 4, 38 academics signed an open letter criticizing the school for Comaroff’s censure, describing him as “an excellent colleague, advisor and committed university citizen.”

The people who signed that letter are all intelligent. All leaders in their fields of study. And yet, each one of them immediately came to the defense of a man who had been accused and found guilty of sexual misconduct. This is what we mean when we talk about rape culture. It’s not just allegations against the former president or lurid stories about Harvey Weinstein’s abuse. It’s everywhere. And it’s an example of how everyone seems to be a champion of women’s rights, until a woman accuses someone they like.

It’s Iowa Democrats elevating someone who has been credibly accused of harassment to party leadership, while nothing is done for his victims. It’s the number of people who stumbled over themselves to defend and protect Andrew Cuomo. The fallout from that defense continues with the resignation of CNN executive Jeff Zucker.

In sum, this is what rape culture is, the knee-jerk assumption that the great man you know simply could not and would never be abusive, and that it’s the thin-skinned accuser, a woman who probably can’t take a joke, who is out of line. I also find it interesting who we allow to be a villain and who is allowed to be fallible. Roger Ailes spent his time as the villain of Fox News. But lost in that moral flat-ironing are the stories of other men, like Andrew Cuomo or John Comaroff, who are far more dangerous because there are people willing to risk their careers to defend them and then rehabilitate them. This is how power works. It’s not partisan. It’s just patriarchy. The circling of the wagons to protect your own interests.

Thirty-four of the 38 signers of the letter retracted their signatures when three of Comaroff’s accusers filed a lawsuit against Harvard, alleging that Comaroff had a history of making unwanted sexual advances toward students and then ruining their careers if they complained.

But it’s too late. They’ve already shown us the festering rot of rape culture in America. And it’s the centering of the abusers’ narrative over the narrative of those who experience the abuse. Every time I write about this, I will always get someone asking me, “But can’t abusers be rehabilitated?” To which I say, and always say, “You are asking the wrong questions.” That question centers the abuser instead of the victim. And all too often in politics I see men and women who think they are good and moral falling over themselves to protect the interests of an abuser, because they believe in rehabilitation. But never once considering how to make the world a safer and better place for the victims.

Similarly, this week, Buzzfeed published a story by Katie J.M. Baker, which details the attempted redemption of Eric Schneiderman. Schneiderman was the New York attorney general who resigned after several women accused him of physical and emotional abuse and the then-governor Andrew Cuomo launched a criminal investigation. The story details how a friend of his, Anna Graham Hunter, herself an assault victim, tried to have the hard conversations with Schneiderman and help him understand the harm he caused. The story is worth reading, especially if you’ve ever found yourself vocally arguing for the reinstatement of an abuser to a position of power. But the gist is, he’s not apologizing. He’s just doing yoga. Which, good for him.

This week, Congress did pass a law preventing companies from forcing sexual harassment claims into forced arbitration, which seems likely to become law. So, that’s good.

I’m in a fugue state of writing and have had a hard time focusing on a book that isn’t my own (if you are new here, I’m writing my third book). But I am reading The Copenhagen Trilogy by Tove Ditlevsen; it’s a recently translated memoir by a Danish writer. And it’s so beautiful and poetic and also dark and wonderful.

Also, for you novel readers, I read The Myth of Surrender by Kelly O’Connor McNees. It follows the stories of two young women who go to a Catholic birthing home to have their out-of-wedlock babies and then try to go on with their lives. It’s beautiful, burning, brilliant, and oh so human.

And also, last year, I read a book that was such a fun romp. It was the book The Fields by Erin Young. It’s a crime/thriller set in Iowa. With many locations that will feel brutally familiar to any Midwesterner. The book felt like if Silence of the Lambs met The Pelican Brief in a field in Iowa. Well, the book is out now. So, go get it! This is your escapist read for the week.

What did I read on the internet this week? I don’t know. I simply cannot remember. The only thing I remember that was good was this absolutely wonderful apology from someone who inadvertently became the subject of a social media pile on. I found it to be a great model of a mea culpa that also admits the internet is bad.

In sum, for the love of god. DON’T READ THE INTERNET.

Okay, but if you must, read this interview I did with comedian Charlie Berens about what it means to be a Midwesterner.

And the comments are great. (Sorry, but I think the people who comment on my newsletters are the best.) One of my favorite things was the in-depth discussion on what actually makes a Midwestern accent. Which reminded me of this story from 2016 about the abiding myth of the neutral Midwestern accent. Also, a really good point brought up in the comments was about how sometimes the places where we feel most welcome in the Midwest, feel hostile to other people. And I really hope to be exploring that more in some essays by other writers. So, stay tuned. This newsletter is a culture magazine now!

In the Monday thread, paid subscribers talked about their most “Midwestern” stories, which involved a lot of passive-aggressive usage of snowblowers. No one is more petty than a scorned Midwestern man with a snowblower. Nor is anyone more generous than a Midwestern man with a snowblower. The niceness can be wonderful. It can also be downright terrifying.

And on Wednesday, an Ohio mayor suggested that ice fishing leads to prostitution. And Berens posted this video in response. Which is what I will leave you with.

Keeping with this week’s theme, the drink of the week is the Wisconsin Old-Fashioned. Which probably shouldn’t be called an old-fashioned. It’s a mixture of Korbel Brandy, maraschino cherries, oranges, and Sprite. In the interview, Charlie Berens threw me for a loop when he suggested that instead of using Sprite, he likes to use Jolly Good Sour Power. Jolly Good is a Wisconsin-based brand of soda, and I ordered a couple of 12 packs off the internet, so me and the kids can drink the soda and I can try the world’s trashiest old-fashioned.

This weekend, I’m going to visit my sister in Chicago. And I am hoping my fancy brother-in-law, who would never drink a Wisconsin old-fashioned, introduces me to something very good, so we can class the joint up for next week. Thanks for being the best. Stay warm. We are almost through February.