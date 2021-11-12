Dingus of the Week: A Three-Way Tie

Hi! Welcome to the Weekly Dingus, my Friday newsletter, where I round up my internet reads, share a drink, and yell about a dingus. Is that dingus a politician? A boat in a canal? My dog? Or maybe it’s just pants. You can read about past weekly dinguses in the archives.

This week, we were presented with an embarrassment of dingii. A smorgasbord of dingii. A salmagundingii. The only person not included on here is Aaron Rogers. I would have listed him too, but Kareem Abdul Jabar absolutely played him for filth. And this newsletter does have a mercy rule.

Let’s dig in.

#1: U Genics

You might have forgotten this, since Monday happened approximately 10 years ago, but on Monday, a bunch of dinguses, like Bari Weiss and Andrew Sullivan, et. al., (I won’t name them all because if you do it’s like breaking a mirror on the internet, 7 years of weird reply guys) got together and decided to create a university. Except, it’s not accredited, so it doesn’t hand out degrees. And well, it seems like most of the staff who signed on are still keeping their lucrative jobs elsewhere.

This university theoretically exists in Austin. But it actually exists in a state of mind. It exists, specifically, online.

If you are not online, this university does not exist to you. If you read newspapers and go to your job and touch the grass at least once a day, you probably have no idea what I am talking about.

That’s good. Stay pure. But for the rest of us, toiling in the internet mines, this clown university provided a lot of humor for the first half of the week.

I would make some jokes, but poet Daniel José Older made every single good joke available.

Good luck to all the students who matriculate at Grift U and find themselves employed by Project Lincoln.

Please note: The university exists on Al Gore’s internet as a .org.

And if you want to read something smart about this whole debacle, read Sarah Jones.

#2 Anyone who scrapped with The Bird

This week, as kids ages 5 to 11 were eligible to be vaccinated, Big Bird took to Twitter to talk about how he also got vaccinated. Nice job, Big Bird. I mean, none of these kids really read Twitter and if your kids do, I am calling Child Protective Services.

But great. A fake character from a beloved TV show came out in favor of children, the core audience of the show, not contracting a deadly and novel disease. Which is totally reasonable. It makes financial sense to not want your audience to die. So, conservatives decided to get really mad at this fake bird.

There is a long history of conservative backlash against television shows and popular culture representing things that actually happen, like abortion or people being gay. So, it comes as no surprise that once again there would be tilting at windmills.

Ted Cruz, a former winner of Dingus of the Week, tried to scrap with The Bird. But, despite the fact that Big Bird doesn’t exist, Big Bird still won. Because Big Bird is beloved and taught me about cooperation.

Ted Cruz has only taught me hate.

#3 Paul Gosar

This week, a representative from Arizona did the completely normal thing of tweeting a video of a cartoon of him killing his co-worker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

I’ll just let MSNBC explain, since I’m too lazy to summarize myself: “Gosar shared an altered video Sunday evening in which he and other Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, are depicted as heroes from the Japanese anime series ‘Attack on Titan.’

Gosar did not apologize. Instead he defended himself in a statement, which noted, ‘It is a symbolic cartoon. It is not real life. Congressman Gosar cannot fly. The hero of the cartoon goes after the monster, the policy monster of open borders. I will always fight to defend the rule of law, securing our borders, and the America First agenda.’”

Translation: Yes, ladies, why can’t you take a joke? You know, the hilarious joke where I talk about violently murdering you? Humorless feminists can’t laugh. Why can’t you laugh? Loosen up your girdle, you shrews. You hags. Listen, did you not hear me make my amazing hilarious jokes about Black people or, you know, *whispers* the Jews? I for one am super chill. I absolutely never react to silly petty things, not like you broads. Not at all. Wait.… Sorry, did a fake yellow bird tweet about the vaccine! Sorry, I gotta go.

Anyway, it’s Friday. We’ve all been staring at the computer too long. Time to go outdoors.

What I’ve Been Reading:

I’m at the point in book writing where I’ve decided I am a fraud and I signed up for a literal night class in philosophy to make sure I don’t screw up. I had a similar crisis with my second book where I thought about buying my way out of the contract (please note: I did not have the money to do this) because I did not believe I was qualified to write it. So, you could see this as an improvement. I’m not considering quitting this time. But as my brother pointed out to me this week, “Tightly strung is for pianos. You, sometimes, are in a whole other realm.” So anyway, that’s what I’ve been doing with some of my time. I’ll tell you more about it later. But I’ve been reading a lot of Angela Davis and that can only make a person better.

In addition to my homework for night class, this week, I read two whole books. I read More Work for Mother by Ruth Schwartz Cowan and Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden.

The first book is a very smart look at the way housework has been constructed in America. And listen, I’m angry. The second book is just a beautiful, fluid memoir of a daughter and her father. And I loved it so much.

I didn’t read much on the internet. Well, not much that I would recommend. I did read this wild story about a holy ballet company and MURDER!

And, I’ve been following along to the three trials of white supremacy in America. And this week, I read Elie Mystal’s “I Hope Everyone Is Prepared for Kyle Rittenhouse to Go Free.”

And I wrote about how men are not coming to save us. (Sorry, men!) And about the story of the 1980s farm crisis and Midwestern mythologies.

What I’ve Been Drinking:

This weekend I’m making some mulled wine with my Allspice Dram and whatever other weird liquors in my cabinet that I need to empty out. I imagine the result will be like what my sorority sisters mixed in a giant igloo cooler in Christy’s closet. I’m sure it will be fine.

You could also make this:

Just a little programming note: I will be taking a week off over Thanksgiving and another over Christmas as I scramble to finish a draft of my book. But I will be lining up some weekly contributors. Your subscription means I can pay them at above market rates.

Now if you will excuse me, it’s snowing and I have a large arctic dog to walk while I listen to all the new Taylor Swift music.

