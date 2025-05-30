Men Yell at Me

The countdown to Relay Iowa is ON! Folks who want to follow the progress of High Fructose Corn Sweat should be able to do so at the link here starting next Friday 6/6/2025 at ~6am Central time https://www.relayia.org/gps

We'll be posting through it on Instagram @highfructosecornsweat as well.

Also huge thanks to everyone who has already made a donation in support of our team and to the folks who have generously purchased supplies for us from the Amazon wishlist.

Donate to Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund https://www.iowatransmutualaidfund.org/team-hfcw-relay-iowa-donation-page

Donate to Iowa Abortion Access Fund https://fund.nnaf.org/hfcs

You always pick the perfect dingus, and none have been so perfect as this one. (Okay, Secretary Roadkill McBrainworm’s brain worm was pretty much genius, too.)

On motherhood: I figured out before I had kids, but never said anything about it because I was fearful, that losing myself in my kids would be dreadfully unfair to them. After elementary school I had no part in any of their accomplishments and it would be extremely unfair of me to try. I could set an example, maybe enforce a schedule, and provide, say, the means to get science fair projects completed. I couldn’t and shouldn’t live through them because living through your children is as unfair to THEM as it is to you.

My parents, God love ‘em, made it clear to me that any mistake I made or problem I had devastated them. My father was so afraid of Something Bad Happening that he foreclosed a lot of chances for me to learn resilience and just how to be a normal person. It was a version of the Evangelical Bubble long before that subculture was invented. Knowing that making a bad grade in Algebra will send your father into a depressive spiral is one hell of a burden to place on a 14 year old, and just imagine how much worse that was when I was in single digits.

As bad is this is for your kids, it’s REALLY unfair to you, and what kind of an example does being unfair to yourself set for your children? Lyz, everything you do in your career IS a way of serving and helping your kids and I don’t mean just the money. Seeing their Mom achieve remarkable things teaches kids that women in general and mothers in particular are human and that being a mom is nothing to be afraid of if they want to have kids. It’s teaching your son that women are human and not merely sandwich vending machines. Those lessons will live forever for them.

Ya done good, kid!

