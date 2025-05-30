Quick note before we dingus: I cannot write this newsletter without the support of paying subscribers. Right now, 70,000 people subscribe to this newsletter, and I am so grateful for that. But less than 10% have paid subscriptions. I know the economy sucks and a lot of people are scared or struggling or both. But if a paid subscription would be possible for you, please do consider it. Thank you.

This week, The New York Times reported that as part of its plan to take back America, the Democratic National Committee is considering a proposal to spend $20 million “to reverse the erosion of Democratic support among young men, especially online.”

In response to the news, conservative commentators were quick to argue that men vote Republican because they’re sick of Democrats hating on men. Which I think is just another way to say, “I haven’t given a woman an orgasm since the Carter administration.”

Midwestern Mussolini, Francisco Frankfurter himself, Scott Walker posted on X, declaring, “Men, particularly young men, are tired of being blamed for things they aren’t responsible for by liberals. They’re had enough! It is about time.”

Like, what do you mean, Scott? What specifically are men being blamed for? Because last time I checked, it was literally nothing. In 2017, we had a whole movement to hold men accountable for literal sexual assault, but the backlash to that was so swift and severe that many of the men, the ones who didn’t get put in prison, are back to work. Making more money because now they get to be the victims. And even some of the ones in prison are getting a second chance. Apparently, the restorative justice movement only worked if you were accused of being a sex pest.

Blamed for what, Scotty? Not doing the dishes? Not being able to find the ketchup in the fridge? Do you mean the consequences of your actions? Which messaging from the Democrats is it? Is it Democrats saying, “Hey, women should be able to access reproductive care?” Does that make you feel bad about all the times you refused to wear a condom?

The data reveals a picture more complicated and bleak than “Democrats have pushed men away.” Male support of Democrats drops off when they run a female candidate. Catalist, a company that collects and analyzes voter data for progressives, found that men’s support for Democrats in presidential elections had the sharpest declines when a woman ran. The share of men backing the Democratic ticket dropped from 48% in 2020 to 42% in 2024, mirroring the drop in 2016 when Hillary Clinton ran.

Democrats have been losing the young male demographic for years now. And it’s not because the party is actively anti-men. It’s just that the party works to include women. Imagine hating women so much that you will literally vote to destroy your country rather than let your ex-girlfriend who is raising your kid get SNAP benefits.

Is this what you want to pander to? The incel to divorced dad voting pipeline?

But listen, I am only joking.

Men are important and don’t get enough credit. And we Democrats have gone too far with our woke policies and support of bisexual chupacabras that look like Glen Powell. We need to get back to the basics. Democrats need a platform that promises a gaming system in every mom’s basement and a cybertruck in every garage.

Here are some ideas on how to do that.

A postcard with a picture of Sydney Sweeney in a swimsuit mailed to every man over 18. The new DNC platform should include two guaranteed Hinge matches for men ages 20-55, even if their profile reads “no females with drama” and “i like tacos.” The opportunity to kiss Travis Kelce on the mouth just for a little bit. Making sea voyages to kill great white whales great again. UBP: Universal basic podcast A new federal law that makes it illegal for your ex to block your phone number. Launching a new cryptocurrency called BEWBCOIN All men, by law, are entitled to two-hour poop breaks, even if it’s bedtime for the kids or you have to leave in 10 minutes or you’ll be late to your sister’s wedding.

Dingus runner up: Melania Trump

To narrate her terribly written memoir, Melania Trump has chosen to use an AI-generated version of her voice. When I wrote about her book last year, I said that it felt like it was written by a chatbot and not a real person. Finally, our first robot first lady.

And now for something good

I love watching Harvard fight the Trump administration. I love a little rich white guy on rich white guy violence.

Same with Bruce Springsteen.

Some weeks, the good news is hard to find. But that’s why it’s important to be your own good news in the world. Next weekend, me and my team of friends are running 339 miles across the state of Iowa to raise money for trans mutual aid and the Iowa Abortion Access Fund.

Also, on June 11 in Brooklyn, the Freya Project is hosting a fundraiser for the Iowa Abortion Access Fund. We are calling it a Red State Rager, and I will be the host along with your favorite dingus writers Taylor Kay Phillips and Felipe Torres Medina. Also, the one and only Maris Kreizman will be there, along with the comedian Alison Leiby and the incredible poet Melissa Lozada-Oliva. Get your tickets here!

Something I am enjoying

I’ve been reading a lot of incredible books, Melissa Febos’s The Dry Season, Megan Greenwell’s Bad Company and Maris Kreizman’s I Want to Burn this Place to the Ground.

This week was my kids’ last week of school, and my daughter will officially be a high schooler. I spent a not-insignificant amount of time over Memorial Day weekend crying because somehow my kids became big and I am so happy. What a gift to have children who grow up. So many kids don’t get that chance in this world. So many parents aren’t allowed to witness their children grow up.

And yet, there is a real grief over the closure of one season of my life. I’m entering a whole new season as the mom of big kids.

I really struggled with becoming a mom. Not because I don’t love my children, but in the beginning motherhood consumed me and I lost myself in it. I finally came to love motherhood once I found myself. Once I found a way to be happy and ambitious in a way that was outside of who I am as a mother and a wife. Now, being a mom to my kids is one of the greatest joys in my life. My kids are not my whole life; they have their own dreams and ambitions, as do I. But walking parallel in this life with them is such a delight. I hope I always get to be in their lives. I realize more fully now that’s not a duty; it’s a privilege.

Also H/T to aspiring divorcee Tony Tran for finding this playlist.