The 2012 show Barbie and the Dreamhouse lays out a complex vision for AI with the character of Closet. Closet is Barbie’s closet and he (they?) helps Barbie organize her Narnian expanse of fashion. Closet is supposed to be helpful, but as Ken notes in one scene, “How could giving the closet artificial intelligence, complete control over the Dreamhouse, and a surly personality backfire?”

Well, it backfires. In season five, episode five, Raquelle, Barbie’s frenemy, turns on the “evil” switch and Closet traps Barbie in the closet. But once the switch is turned off, Closet goes back to being a benign and helpful presence. “Why do they even have that switch?” Ken asks.

Why indeed?

Listen, it’s pretty clear that none of the geniuses behind tech innovation watched Barbie and the Dreamhouse, because if they had, they’d realize, giving AI total control and a surly personality will backfire. Also, if you are going to have AI, don’t give it an evil switch.

Right now, TV writers are on strike for many many reasons, including demanding a living wage, another reason is that studio executives are intent on reserving the right to use AI for generating plotlines and writing or rewriting scripts. I don’t think any writer is concerned that AI will do a good job at this and replace writers, I think they’re concerned that their ability to work will be undermined by a robot-regurgitated-drivel and that will be used as a reason to pay actual humans less.

The way AI works is not that it comes up with original content, but that it aggregates information and rasterizes it back out. (To be fair, a lot of human writers work this way too.) Basically, when it comes to content creation AI is a fancy plagiarism machine with an evil switch. It is as Katharine Trendacosta, the Associate Director of Policy and Activism at Electronic Frontier Foundation, notes, “Three labor violations in a trench coat.”

I am not anti-AI. In fact, I love my little robot vacuum named “Beep Bo” and am on record as loving the robots and welcoming the robot invasion. (Do you hear that robots? When it’s time to take over, I’m your girl. I’ll sell out all these humans for you.) But even Beep Bo isn’t perfect and requires a lot of maintenance and has on more than one occasion smeared dog shit all over my floors.

So, if I were a CEO, I’d be looking at what robots can do and thinking, “Maybe if a high-tech robot vacuum can’t distinguish between dog shit and lint, perhaps we aren’t ready to let it win an Oscar?” (But again, to be fair, a lot of humans can’t distinguish the difference.) But my point is, before we get to the part where we have Megatron Thoreau and Autobot Austen, could we, have a robot that will actually do something like the dishes or actually clean my floor?

How are we doing this so wrong that the labor we are trying to replace is the fun interesting labor instead of the boring bad labor?

This is like the equivalent of inventing a robot that tastes food so that you never have to enjoy a french fry again.

Back when I worked for the website The Daily Dot, I wrote a lot of stories that were basically like, “This tech guy invented an app that does your laundry!” Except all the app actually did was connect with a dry cleaner, a human, who came to pick up your laundry and do it for you. All the app did was make you pay $14.99 a month to connect with a human who you’d never have to see and who actually did all the work.

The reality is, the promise of robots taking over writing jobs is a myth. The reality is that AI-generated content is still largely reliant on humans to edit it and make it make sense. When a tech CEO touts AI as the future, what he really means, is it’s the future in lowering wages. It’s the future of creating an underclass of workers rendered completely invisible and impoverished, while executives widen their profit margins.

