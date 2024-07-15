Men Yell at Me
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Advice you'd give to yourself at 30
lyz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Discussions
Advice you'd give to yourself at 30
lyz
12 hrs ago
46
Share this post
Advice you'd give to yourself at 30
lyz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
85
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Men Yell at Me
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
85 Comments
Top first
Newest first
Oldest first
hidden
Oldster Magazine
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Elizabeth Aquino
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Let Your Life Speak
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
At home abroad
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Shaved Meats, Piled High
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Phaedrus’s Substack
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Danielle’s Substack
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
"Should" Is A Big Word
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
The Blog of KSCHatch
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
This Memoir Will Be Written By …
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Homeward Bound
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
T’s Substack
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Danielle’s Substack
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
On Repeat Records
12 hrs ago
·
edited 12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Moraa’s Substack
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
·
edited 11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
AS’s Substack
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Doggage
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Theresa’s Substack
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
At home abroad
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Rachel Teaches Torah
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Homeward Bound
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
© 2024 Lyz Lenz
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Advice you'd give to yourself at 30
Advice you'd give to yourself at 30
Advice you'd give to yourself at 30
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Men Yell at Me
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers