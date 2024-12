It’s the end-of-year list season. And I, like most people, am a sucker for a “best of” list. But as someone who has put together a few of those lists, I know that they are mostly determined by the personal tastes of the people compiling them.

So, I want to ask you all about the best books you read, movies, and TV shows you watched. And anything else you’d put on a personal “best of” list.