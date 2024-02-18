This week, an article in The Cut went viral, and the title explains everything. “The Day I Put $50,000 in a Shoe Box and Handed It to a Stranger.” It’s fun to read. Because despite losing $50,000 the author is fine. The article sparked an entire online discourse of whether anyone would fall for this scam. A lot of people adamantly insisted that this scam could get anyone. Others, like me, did not agree. With all due respect, I would simply never fall for this kind of scam, because I simply do not have that kind of money or answer my phone.

But, I did once send $60 to an online influencer for a pair of yoga pants that I never received and she’s never replied to my follow-up emails. Also, I sent $50 to someone pretending to be a writer who had cancer. There was a writer with cancer, but this person was not her.

I do believe there is the right scam out there for everyone.

What’s the scam you would fall for?

Book links:

Rolling Stone published an excerpt of my book about girlhood, country music, and finding my freedom. Also, I made a Spotify playlist of all the songs I listened to while writing the book. Spoiler: It’s not soothing.

I did a very fun interview with Slate about This American Ex-Wife.

I wrote for the L.A. Times about single motherhood and how it absolutely rips and we don’t talk about that enough.

I was interviewed for the Evil Witches Newsletter about how to tell your friends you think they should get divorced.

And I was on the The Culture Study Podcast talking about the divorce contagion and how it’s good actually.

I wrote for Time about the money trap of marriage.

Just a couple more days left to preorder! And this is what the amazing journalist Pam Coloff has to say about the book. (And my apologies, because this tweet killed me and I am dead. I am writing this as a ghost.)

Order the book

Other links: