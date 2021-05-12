Why the Discourse Never Seems to Change

This is the free mid-week newsletter for Men Yell At Me. If you like it, consider subscribing.

Last month, Norton republished Adrienne Rich’s classic Of Woman Born with an introduction by Eula Biss. I have a copy of the book that is marked and worn. I read and reread it while I was working on my book Belabored, which I hoped would push the conversation about motherhood forward.

I read Of Woman Born for the first time only after my second child was born. I remember reading it and feeling angry that I hadn’t read this book earlier. The way the words slapped me with urgency. It was like seeing my life from above and all the forces that had brought me to that place — nursing an 8-week-old baby in a rocking chair at 2am with a nipple shield, my body still raw and throbbing.

Everything I had believed was choice, now seemed like predetermined courses for my life. Marriage. Motherhood. And was I stuck here forever? I hadn’t set out to want that life. I had always wanted something else, travel and a career. And I’d been told I could have that something else and this. But I didn’t have those things. What I had was children and an old house and a life that felt like it was choking me.

When I returned to Rich, while writing Belabored, I felt frustrated that nothing seemed to have changed. How could it be that I was mothering 52 years after Rich and her words were just as relevant as ever? Had no one listened? Or worse, had they heard and not cared?

I think part of this is because access to information is controlled. It’s criminal that I was 30 before I stumbled onto Rich’s work. I’d had the useless What to Expect When You’re Expecting hawked at me so many times, but no one had slipped me a copy of Of Woman Born, a far more vital read. I have this conversation often with people who grew up religious. I point out the grand tradition of mystics in religion and how some of the same questions we grapple with today were and are tossed around by religious scholars, and none of this is settled. But the forced ignorance of history, of the history of our own bodies, keeps us locked in these seemingly eternal cycles. When conversations about birth, marriage, and our bodies are relegated to the group text or women’s publications, or special issues of the larger publications, we are cut off from the revolutionary history of change and a vision for the way things could be.

I felt the same way reading the new book Controlling Women: What We Must Do Now to Save Reproductive Freedom by Kathryn Kolbert and Julie F. Kay, both longtime advocates for reproductive rights. The book begins with the history of the fight for reproductive justice in America, and the story feels both old and new. The wins, the backlash—it’s exhausting. How many times do women have to shout their abortions? How many times do women have to demand to have a voice about our own skin? But while Kay and Kolbert provide a necessary and urgent primer on the history of reproductive rights in America, they don’t just end the story here in this moment, where reproductive rights are under attack like never before, they push the conversation forward. Instead of making their mission smaller, they are expanding the vision of reproductive justice to include “healthcare for all,” better sex ed, expanding access to birth control, reducing sexual abuse, violence, and harassment, and reducing maternal deaths. Missing from their list, however, is pushing for vital and life-saving healthcare for trans people, which is just as much a vital issue of bodily autonomy as access to abortion is. They end the book urging people to keep fighting.

In the forward to the new edition of Of Woman Born, Biss focuses not on what has remained the same in the 45 years since the book was published, but on what has changed. Author of We Live for the We, Dani McClain also writes an introduction for the edition and points out that the conversations we have around women’s bodies have changed, even if at a frustratingly glacial pace. The conversation has expanded to include bodily autonomy. Conversations about motherhood are widening to include people who do not identify as women. These conversations seem to happen in the media only through backlash, but they are happening, otherwise there would be no backlash. In a forward to the book written in 1986, Rich herself challenged the past versions of herself, noting how she had changed, how she should have been more inclusive, how her analysis was very much impacted by an upper-middle-class white woman’s experience.

It reminds me of something that my friend the writer Matthew Salesses once said about Ursula K. Le Guin, how she’d created worlds of speculative fiction that attempted to push the boundaries of gender but had been trapped by gendered norms. A fact that she herself acknowledged in 1988. With each book, she worked to change the way she wrote and the worlds she created. I think a lot about that, about being trapped by a world of your own creation. About the revolutionary power of knowledge and how we withhold it through access to education, through books, through what we allow to be taught to our children. It’s no accident that Republicans are trying to ban the teaching of race, LGBTQ inclusive sex ed, and just sex ed in general. It’s not because it stops kids from understanding racism or that they are gay, what it does is it locks people in ignorance, making self-discovery a long, slow process.

I remember sitting in a classroom at St. John’s listening to a monk talk about Dorothy Day, a revolutionary, a single mother, a complicated woman who swore, who held the faith, and who changed the world. I remember sitting there in the back of the room crying. Because why hadn’t anyone told me about her? I knew why, because my liberation would have been sooner if I could have seen it through her.

Change is possible, but if we do not tell these stories, if we do not stop siloing them, change comes too slow.

I blew up my old life. I burnt it to the ground. Doing so was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. It required violating everything I’d been raised to believe, every model I’d been shown of what a good woman was. Not just about motherhood, but marriage too. Afterward, I felt like the much maligned snake in Eden. But now, that feeling doesn’t bother me. After all, we punish the snake for giving Eve knowledge, but never punish God for forcing ignorance.

Further Reading: Please read Rebecca Traister’s All the Single Ladies. I don’t know, my book Belabored is pretty good too! This essay by Mona Eltahawy on not being a mother is wonderful. Last year for Time, I wrote an essay about how women have to keep sharing personal stories to convince others of their humanity.

