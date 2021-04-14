White Christianity is Killing America

This is the free edition of my newsletter “Men Yell At Me.” Subscribers can comment, receive a Friday email crowning a dingus of the week, and also participate in a Sunday open thread, where we talk about everything from dogs to Red State politics.

A maskless supporter of Sean Feucht kneels besides her bible as homeless advocates and their supporters stage a protest against Christian musician Sean Feucht as he plans to hold a public event in Skid Row in spite of the rise of Covid-19 cases in the region, in Los Angeles on December 30, 2020. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP) (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

On March 19, 2020, Sioux City pastor Cary Gordon recorded himself calling the office of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds about the decision to prohibit large gatherings during a pandemic. He posted the call on the Facebook page of his church. It’s clearly a performance, a scratchy, poor-quality recording, where Gordon is heard ranting to a staffer, just taking a message.

“As a conservative Republican and the pastor of one of the largest churches in the state, I think it would have served us all better if she had followed the example of the governor of Texas respecting the First Amendment, that you don’t have the authority, really, to do this,” Gordon said. He went on to say that Reynolds’ emergency shutdown violated the Constitution and that, in his position as a “civil disobedient pastor,” he would open his church in a time when his congregation was scared and needed faith.

For all his talk, Gordon’s church, Cornerstone World Outreach, did shut down for a while. But in a Facebook message, posted on April 27, 2020, Gordon announced his intention to open the church back up, even if he had to defy orders. He didn’t deny that the threat of the coronavirus was real. His argument was that the rights of churches to meet superseded the right of a community to be safe.

He didn’t have to break the law. Just days later, on April 29, Gov. Reynolds lifted the ban on churches, urging congregations to sanitize and follow “social distancing guidelines.” Many churches, including Reynolds’ own, continued meeting online, but video footage from Cornerstone World Outreach’s Facebook page show people proudly entering the building, many of them maskless.

They’ve continued meeting, and Gordon has continued to issue dire warnings on Facebook—that the pandemic is an excuse to erode religious freedom. Gordon is one of many Evangelical leaders spreading conspiracies (most recently about vaccine passports) and undermining public health efforts.

During the pandemic, white Evangelical churches have become vectors for the virus as well as disinformation and paranoia.

Early in the pandemic, white Evangelicals were quick to position the demands of public health as a power grab against religious institutions. Christian financial advisor Dave Ramsey defied stay-at-home orders and had his employees work from the office. His company also hosted a large holiday party where guests were encouraged to come maskless so as not to “scare” people. John MacArthur, pastor of the California megachurch Grace Community Church, defied the state’s pandemic restrictions when he resumed indoor services this summer. The LA Times reported in October that when health inspectors tried to enter, security guards blocked their entrance and told them the services were a “Jesus’ Life Matters protest.”

MacArthur mocked safety concerns, and the church is being sued by the state. Even so, a judge recently ruled in the state’s favor. In September, MacArthur told Laura Ingraham that the state was violating the Constitution by shutting down churches. He downplayed the severity of the disease, which has killed over 60,000 people in the state, and stated, “We are not concerned about the flu; we are concerned about eternal life.”

In October, a friend posted a video of herself at a rally in Kansas City. Her video showed thousands of people, maskless, gathering together outside and singing. “We will not live in fear,” a worship leader yelled over the tinny sound system. I could hear my friend breathe, “Yes, Lord,” from behind her phone’s camera.

The rally she attended was part of the “Let Us Worship” movement led by Sean Feucht, an Evangelical music leader at Bethel Church in Redding, California, who has been leading rallies across America in defiance of shutdown orders. At his rallies, Feucht compares himself to Black Lives Matter and claims to heal in the name of Jesus. But unlike Black Lives Matter protests, no worshippers have been arrested for violating public health rules. No one was tear-gassed. They are gatherings of majority-white Christians, who stand in defiance of the health of their community and declare themselves oppressed.

It’s religion as protest. And in a time when religious adherence is waning in America, such gatherings have drawn millions of people, who gather maskless, gasping, arms raised, bodies pressed together during a mass-extinction event. It’s not that they don’t believe; it’s just that they don’t care.

After a Nashville rally, Feucht wrote on Instagram, “We are tired of government officials telling us when, where, and how we can practice our faith.”

Like MacArthur, Feucht argues that worship gatherings are worth the risk of death, because they come with the promise of eternal life.

The more pushback Feucht receives, the more of a martyr he becomes to his followers. With long blond hair and a beard, he’s a white Jesus, nailing himself to the cross of pandemic for the legions of Americans who feel oppressed by the burden of keeping others alive.

It’s religion as protest. And in a time when religious adherence is waning in America, such gatherings have drawn millions of people, who gather maskless, gasping, arms raised, bodies pressed together during a mass-extinction event. It’s not that they don’t believe; it’s just that they don’t care.

It’s not just churches like MacArthur’s and Feucht’s; smaller churches may be quieter about it, but they too defy the rules. In my own town, after visiting churches that were open and seeing maskless people sing in small windowless auditoriums, I asked a local leader what was being done about enforcement. On a condition of anonymity, they told me, “You don’t want to be the person who goes head to head with a church, even if they are killing people. You can’t win.”

In her book Religious Freedom: The Contested History of an American Ideal,vTisa Wenger, professor of religious history at Yale University, argues that throughout American history the “most frequent and visible articulations of American religious freedom were exclusive and coercive,” and often came at the loss of the freedom of others.

But it’s not just disease. Churches like Gordon’s and Feucht’s also spread misinformation. Gordon himself has shared false reports that deny asymptomatic spread on Facebook, which have been flagged but not removed.

In October, Facebook briefly stopped allowing people to search for “Let Us Worship,” stating that the phrase may be associated with the QAnon conspiracy. In response, Feucht posted on Instagram, “The only conspiracy we are guilty of subscribing to is the one spelled out in the Gospels,” referencing the birth and death and resurrection of Jesus. The ban was eventually removed.

But the connection highlights another danger of white Evangelicalism, one that undermines our democracy. In August, journalist Katelyn Beaty drew a link between QAnon and religion, pointing out how church communities spread false conspiracies. Beaty found that pastors who do try to combat the conspiracies have a hard time communicating the truth, because conservative Evangelicals are steeped in a world of conspiracy and white victimhood and primed to distrust mainstream news sources. Beaty’s article goes easy on Evangelical ministers, not fully examining their role in undermining media reports. Essentially, a bunch of Evangelical leaders who spent the Obama presidency preaching conspiracy from the pulpit and the Trump years declaring the media biased, are now scratching their heads and wondering why their congregation wouldn’t take official reports seriously—from election results to the novel and deadly virus.

These conspiracies exploded on January 6 during the violent takeover of the Capitol, which led to the deaths of six people.

And it’s not over yet. In late February, 45 percent of white Evangelicals in America said they would not get the vaccine.

The paranoia runs deep and unchecked in conservative Evangelical circles, allowing the Trojan horse of religious freedom to become the vehicle through which disease and conspiracy theories are spread.

None of this is new. I was ten when the ATF raided the Branch Davidians compound in Waco, just an hour drive from my home. David Koresh was a false prophet, but this was a warning sign. At after-church lunches, over plates of brisket, I heard my father and the other men talking: One day, our freedom to assemble at this church will be taken away from us.

The paranoia seeped from our churches and into the culture. The Left Behind series sold almost 80 million copies. In it, the book’s Evangelical authors, Tim LaHaye and Larry B. Jenkins, warned of government overreach, famine and war, and the restrictions on the freedom of worship. The lesson: Better to die a martyr for Christ than to bend to the whims of an evil government.

White Christians are always preparing for a future tribulation. But for Americans of color, for women, for trans Americans, for other marginalized people, the tribulation is now. Mass death and violence are here now. And part of this disaster is a direct result of White Christians gathering together in defiance, preaching conspiracy, and not caring who lives or dies as a result.

Our laws and lives are still caught in the stranglehold of theology, even as religious adherence declines in America.

Of course, Christianity in America is not a monolith, and many churches are keeping their doors shut out of care for their communities, including my own Lutheran church. Some have even become vaccination centers. But as the pandemic ebbs, and vaccines spread immunity and states lift restrictions, the reality is that disease and disinformation were and have been spread in the name of religious freedom. And the true cost may never be known.

