Where Does Your State Stand on Laws Protecting Victims of Childhood Sexual Assault?

In 2019, David Gray stood in front of All Saints Catholic Church, where he says he and other boys were abused in the 1970s. Gray is one of thousands of child abuse victims seeking justice. (Image via me)

Inside Grace Pointe Assembly of God church in Carthage, Missouri, Robin Plathe holds the microphone and reminds the audience of teen girls that they are loved by God. She’s 41 years old, and this is the first time she’s publicly telling the story of her abuse.

Plathe says she was abused by her father for years as a child. She grew up in a Christian home as the youngest of four. But what she heard preached in church was not the reality in her home. She’s a lawyer now, smart and confident. Her voice never wavers as she tells the group exactly what happened. How he groomed her, with frilly blue dresses and promises of special trips. She gives the audience the language of abuse and outlines the signs. She knows the odds are good that one of the girls in the audience has also been abused. She wants them to know they are not alone.

As a child, Plathe had no idea how to talk about what was happening. No one was safe to talk about it with. Plus, she was afraid of what would happen to her family if she told their secret. “When you’re told a lie often enough,” she tells the group, “you begin to believe it.”

Plathe is one of thousands of victims of child sexual abuse who did not disclose their abuse until adulthood. The average age for reporting child sexual abuse is 52. Although Department of Justice data suggests that 86% of child sexual abuse goes unreported. In a fact-sheet on delayed disclosure, Child USA, a think tank dedicated to ending the statute of limitations in child sexual abuse cases, explains that even now there is a culture of silence around abuse. “Among other barriers, children often lack the knowledge needed to recognize sexual abuse, lack the ability to articulate that they’ve been abused, don’t have an adult they can disclose their abuse to, don’t have opportunities to disclose abuse, and aren’t believed when they try to disclose. Trauma that results from the abuse, power differentials between the child victim and adult perpetrator, and institutional power dynamics all impact the delay.”

After the death of her mother and years of therapy, Plathe was finally able to recognize and articulate the abuse in order to come forward to tell her family what had happened. Sadly, she found out she wasn’t alone. She wanted to do more, to stop him from hurting others. But she can’t — the statute of limitations is up.

So, Plathe is now telling her story to as many people as she can and hoping to help end the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse.

For a month of Sunday's in 2019, David Gray stood outside All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids holding a sign that read, “No statute for pedophile priests.” Gray had been abused as a boy in a group home in Bertram, Iowa, which was then called Boys Acres. In 2019, I spoke with one of Gray’s classmates who confirmed the stories of abuse.

Gray, like Plathe, did not disclose his abuse until his mother died. “It would have wrecked her,” he said. But he’s fighting for justice even though he has no hope of seeing any.

He talked to lawmakers and tried to talk to the church. In the end, he didn’t feel listened to. “I talk and I tell them to do something, to help victims get justice, but nothing ever happens.” So the sign, handmade and hung on PVC pipe, was his only option.

Forty-two states have eliminated criminal statutes of limitations for some or all child sexual abuse crimes. The states that have not ended criminal statute of limitations for child sexual abuse cases are Iowa, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Puerto Rico.

In 2019, New York passed the Child Victims Act, which temporarily extended the statute of limitations for charges of sexual abuse in criminal and civil cases. State Senator Brad Hoylman said that the act allowed for more than 3,000 people to seek justice. In Indiana, after a similar law was passed, 300 people filed lawsuits against the Boy Scouts. One of the victims told the Indy Star that when he heard about the law allowing him to seek justice for the abuse he’d suffered as a child, “It was like a curtain just pulled back.… Like a scab picked off an old wound.”

In Iowa, state Senator Janet Petersen has been fighting to reform the statute of limitations on child abuse cases since 2014, but her bills never make it out of committee. “Iowa’s laws protect child sexual predators and organizations that have knowingly covered up their crimes. I am at a loss as to why Republican lawmakers would try to play partisan politics with bills that would make Iowa a safer place to raise our kids. Iowa is one of the worst states in the country in protecting its children. In fact, if Republican lawmakers continue to ignore this issue, Iowa will be known as a sanctuary state for child sexual predators. Passing the Hidden Predator Act would make our communities safer, take the financial burdens off of survivors, their families, and taxpayers, and put an end to abuse by serial predators.”

And for people like Plathe, the chance to seek justice also means the opportunity to end the cycle of abuse that has played out in too many families for far too long.

What’s Happening in Iowa on Statute of Limitations on Child Sexual Abuse Cases?

Right now in Iowa, SSB1017 is a bi-partisan proposal to get rid of both civil and criminal statute of limitations, and establishes a “look back window,” allowing victims to sue no matter how long ago their abuse took place. The bill is currently in the Judiciary Committee, Brad Zaun, who is the lead sponsor, told me in an email he intends to see the bill pass from the committee to the floor for a vote. “I have heard from hundreds of Iowans who have been sexually assaulted, which breaks my heart. I think they deserve their day in court. It is my intention to run this bill next week in the judiciary.” However, since 2012, every bill reforming the statute of limitations on child abuse cases has died in committee. I encourage you to write Zaun: brad.zaun@legis.iowa.gov and let him know you support the bill. If indeed you do.

SSB1017 has to pass out of committee next week or it is dead for the year. You can see who is lobbying against the bill. But I’ll just tell you right now, it’s Brad Epperly, on behalf of the Iowa Defense Counsel Association; Frederick Haskins, on behalf of the Patterson Law Firm LLP; and Dustin Miller, on behalf of Iowa Defense Counsel Association. None of them returned my phone calls.