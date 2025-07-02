Men Yell at Me

Asha Sanaker
19h

Instead of going trad wife, my trans son and I are buying 37 acres of wooded land 30 mins out into the hills of the Northern Appalachians from our town. With cash, so we don't have financing to pay off. And, slowly but surely, we're going to build a common house, with kitchen and full bathroom, by the pond, then we'll spread out into the woods with little cabins and tent platforms. We have a small cadre of queer, creative, multi-racial folks who will put down some roots there and remember what it is to really live in community. Part-time, full-time-- whatever works for folks.

My ambition is to love on my people as well as I can and get to know a piece of land intimately. We'll be off-grid, but not dropped out. Just rebalanced, so the bulk of our attention is given to what is right in front of us. What we can touch and love and impact positively and continually.

Come visit, Lyz! We'll have a bonfire and sit in the wood-fired hot tub.

Kari Bentley-Quinn
19h

I have been thinking about this a lot. I was a go-getter, no job I can't do, bust my whole ass because I was told that rewards were waiting. Don't get me wrong, I have a decent life. I've been successful in both my day job field and my creative field, though not as successful in the latter as I'd hoped. But god, there are some days I feel like I did ALL THAT, at great expense to my health, and wonder what the fuck it was all for.

