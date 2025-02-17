Playback speed
What small things are you doing?

Your Monday discussion
lyz
and
Liz Plank
Feb 17, 2025
On Friday, I hosted a Substack live with

Liz Plank
. Liz is a political journalist, podcaster, and author. She was a senior producer and political correspondent at Vox, and is the author of the book For the Love of Men. She also has the newsletter
Airplane Mode with Liz Plank
. I love Liz’s joyful approach to the bizarre and idiotic political moment we find ourselves in.

We talk about politics, “resistance”, and how we can show up for ourselves and our communities over the next four years, and our lifetimes.

I also told her about some of my man and mug related trauma.

Thank you

Dave Bangert
,
Michelle Albanes-Davis
,
Amanda Montei
,
Amy Gabrielle
,
Joanna Penn Cooper
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Liz Plank
!

Tell me what are you're doing. How are you showing up for your community these days? What actions are you finding helpful?

