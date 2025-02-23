This weekend, I got to see my parents. Ironically, I was able to see them while visiting Texas for a conference about abortion.

It’s ironic because for years, my parents were vehemently against abortion. I am one of eight children — raised homeschooled and evangelical in Texas. We stood up at “Right to Life” Sunday as examples of choosing life; we went to marches; my mom volunteered with crisis pregnancy centers.

Decades later, my mom will now text me to commiserate in horror about what conservative politicians are doing to our country, the way our rights are being eroded.

What changed?