It’s election eve and Americans are on edge. I raged about a news item before 8 AM. And yesterday, I woke up with burning, itching eyes from eye strain. Seventy percent of you feel the same way.

Tomorrow, I will host an election night chat for paying subscribers only. But today, I want to open up the discussion for everyone, because we can all use some good news.

Share something that is giving you hope, or one good thing you saw in the news. And I don’t mean poll results. I mean something actually good.

Usually, the Monday discussion is for paying subscribers only. But today, it’s opened up for everyone, so please don’t be butt-heads. Assume the best of everyone. Try not to make sweeping generalizations about religion, identity, or geography.