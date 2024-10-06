Four years ago, I was on paid leave from my job as a newspaper columnist when I got a text asking me to join a Zoom call. I was being fired.

The official reason was “insubordination.” A charge that was leveled at me after I argued that an op-ed arguing that it was okay for the police to shoot unarmed Black men should not be published in our newspaper. I had also called then-candidate Ashley Hinson’s campaign manager, a grown man named Jimmy, “Jimothy” on Twitter. It was funny then, and is still funny now.