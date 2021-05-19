WTF Happened to Our Revolution?

This is the free weekly version of Men Yell At Me. If you like it consider subscribing.

Women’s March in San Francisco, California, on January 21, 2017, after Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In 2017, as women marched in the streets, we were promised a revolution. An army of women rising up to change the electorate. And we got one, well, sort of. But the revolution looks a lot different than expected. On May 10, Catalist, a progressive organization that collects and analyzes voter data, posted its analysis of the 2020 election. Among the takeaways are that while 60 percent of women voted for Democrats, only 48 percent of white women did. Women of color are largely Democrats. But white women are still a reliable voting bloc for Republicans.

In 2018, Anna Greenberg, a polling analyst for GQR Research, wrote about the women’s revolution for The American Prospect. In her article, she noted that women’s rights are a lightning rod issue, both for the right and the left. “The critical point,” she argues, “is that rather than the sex of the voter, it’s voters’ attitudes about gender roles, discrimination, feminism, and the like that drive gendered partisan politics. The fact that women are more likely to hold feminist attitudes than men and the fact that the effect is stronger for women help drive this gender gap.”

There was a women’s revolution in 2018. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did win in 2020, due largely to the support of women of color. But in 2020, Republican women also made large gains across the country. The revolution, it appears, is complicated. I spoke with Greenberg about the Catalist data and how to better understand the way women vote.

Lyz: Were there any differences between the way women voted in the last presidential election and 2020? I mean, yes. Yes. But what was significant to you and what really jumped out?

Anna: I think you have to take a step back because I think a lot of what happened in 2020 was previewed in 2018. Between 2016 and 2018, we saw a dramatic shift among white women, particularly college-educated and suburban white women. And so, I think if you read my 2018 piece, you can see the seeds of it with the Women’s March, which leads up to the 2018 elections. And so between 2018 and 2020, overall women’s voting didn’t change very much because the shift already happened, the reaction against Trump, the reaction against the Republicans. And so, overall, I believe the share of women voting for Democrats stayed the same in 2018 and 2020. I think it was 59%.

Overall, Biden did slightly worse among minority voters than Clinton. And that was true. Black, Hispanic, particularly Black and Hispanic, not so much AAPI voters. There was a little bit of erosion among Black women. I think it went from 93 to 90, but I think it’s like an 11 point drop with Latinas, and I think AAPI women sort of stayed the same. So in the aggregate, the overall share of women voting for Democrats stayed the same between 2018 and 2020, but internally there was some shifting.

48% of white women voted for Biden. So, you know, we’re not in a large majority, white women, but almost half of white women voted for Biden.

I think that the thing about 2020 is there was a huge number of new voters. But what we still don’t know yet, because it just requires more analysis, is this: Were the new voters who are activated in 2020 sort of more likely to support Trump? Which is probably true because turnout among Democrats in 2018 did not really drop between 2016 and 2020.

So, a lot of the new 2020 voters voted for Trump and had not voted in 2018. There was a huge number of new, what we call new, voters as opposed to newly eligible voters. And there’s always 5 or 6% of the electorate who are newly eligible to vote each cycle.

And so it’s possible that it’s probable that at least with the shift in the Hispanic vote, that a bunch of those folks were new voters.

They weren’t, in other words, Hispanic voters who went from Clinton to Trump, but they were people who had not voted in 2016, who wanted to vote for Trump. And that’s a little, a secret ballot, right.

But it’s hard to know exactly what the dynamic is, but that’s a probable scenario.

Another thing we don’t know, is why there was such a dramatic shift among Hispanic voters. And I mean, there’s a lot of different things that people have talked about, but, in general, one of the explanations that people have for the pocket-sized shift among Hispanic voters is that 2020 was not an immigration election.

So it opened up space, second place, you know. I think Hispanics, many expect their most important issues, the economy and jobs, and Trump has decent numbers on the economy. And then, particularly in South Florida, where the whole election was a ton of “socialism, socialism, socialism!”

But this is something that requires a lot more analysis.

Lyz: I’ve read a lot of articles about the diverse voting bloc and how Democrats need to stop taking people of color for granted. Do you think religion is a large issue for Hispanic voters?

Anna: Could be, I mean, it would be interesting to know what percentage are Protestant. Protestants in the Hispanic community statistically tend to be Pentecostal or Evangelical, and so much more conservative. So it’s possible.

Lyz: In 2017, we were promised a huge revolution of female voters, and did we see it? What happened?

Anna: So, okay, I don’t buy that there was a promised revolution. We know now that the polling overall was off. Polling underestimated the share of the vote for Republicans.

But if you’re underestimating the shared vote for Republicans, then you are going to show a very, very large gender gap that would be historic. But when, in reality, when the election happened in 2020, the election was more stable than not, honestly, compared to 2016. But 60% of Biden supporters being women is a huge thing.

Lyz: But it’s complicated, right? Because of white women?

Anna: We should not assume all women are Democrats or feminists. There’s a huge number of white women who are Evangelical Christians, right? There are a lot of rural women.

I find the whole thing annoying, like, because people say, “Oh, white women suck!” But well, look, every group of voters is diverse. And if we can accept diversity among white men, why can’t there be diversity of white women?

But it’s important to understand, since Reagan, the Democratic party has been composed of more women than men, because men left the Democratic party, not because a whole bunch of women became Democrats.

The shift towards Democrats is a much more recent phenomenon, but between the ’70s and the ’90s, culminating in 1994, the reason why we have a gender gap was that men stopped voting for Democrats.

Lyz: One thing that frustrates me, is that living in Iowa, I see a lot of Republican women starting to run for office in a way that they haven’t done before. In 2020, a whole new wave of Republican women got elected and that’s just, it’s something I feel isn’t fully part of the conversation.

Anna: One thing in the article I wrote for The American Prospect is that hostile sexism is a predictor of voting Republicans. And there are plenty of women who hold hostile, sexist attitudes. And the pink-hat revolution and the feminization of the Democratic party also provokes reaction from the other side. And so while I obviously, the majority, almost 60% of women vote for Democrats, white women are pretty much split 52–48. And for a lot of those white women who vote Republican, they’re religious, they believe in traditional gender roles.

Lyz: You wrote on Twitter that you also noted a shift among suburban women from Republican to Democrat. Could you talk a little about that? What prompted that shift?

Anna: The shift happened between 2016 and 2018 and then got even a little, slightly better in 2020 for Democrats, but it was a reaction to Trump and now that suburbs are more diverse. But it’s mostly a reaction to Trump. I mean, and I don’t see that changing, because the Republicans have actually tripled down on being the party of Trump.

Lyz: So he’s just part of our elections now forever and ever?

Anna: Yes. I mean, if you look at what happened in Georgia, for example, the runoffs, one could argue that Trump tanked that for the Republicans. But honestly, no one has any idea what is going to happen in 2024.

Lyz: With Roe v. Wade in the balance and with a Supreme Court ruling on the Mississippi case out next year, do you see reproductive rights being a more motivating issue?

Anna: It will be a little fuzzy message-wise, right? Because the case would be to change the standard for fetal viability. Now, it’s possible that that will lead states to just fully ban abortion. But I think the messaging may be kind of fuzzy on it, but I could absolutely see a reaction that drives Democratic turnout. But the problem is that it’s sort of like the boy who cried wolf.

The pro-choice movement keeps talking about, you know, Roe v. Wade is going to be overturned, it’s in jeopardy, but then it doesn’t happen. I mean, there are places where it’s next to impossible to get an abortion. So I’m, don’t get me wrong, there’s been massive restrictions based on abortion, but the kind of iconic Roe v. Wade, it’s going to be overturned argument, you know, has not happened.

So we don’t know, but I have to believe it will be mobilizing for Democrats, if that were to happen.

