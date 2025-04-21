While you are reading this, I (Lyz) am on a little vacation, where I am hopefully not looking at social media or my phone (except for Google Maps because I have a terrible sense of direction).

I booked the trip a couple of months ago when I was burnt out, crying to my friend Molly about how I couldn’t do everything all the time anymore. I am the board chair for the Iowa Abortion Access Fund, and our director had just resigned, leaving me to lead the transition. Something I don’t know how to do. My other volunteer work was asking me to pick up some extra work. I had no time to work on my book proposal or start the podcast I wanted to start (it’s coming!). This newsletter was going through a rough patch where I was worried people would not subscribe, which is fair, it’s a recession and luxuries are the first to go. And as much as I love my work, you cannot live off of it. I have no safety net to rely on. No second income. Just me, a single mom with no skills, no prospects, and no ability to be a burden on my parents. I’m frightened.

Oh, and the world is on fire.