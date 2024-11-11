Sunday’s newsletter had a take on how media has been minced up. What we normally think of as mainstream (CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times), have become their own sort of echo chambers. Although good journalists are still out there doing good work, the outlets they work for are facing cutbacks and aren’t getting traffic; there is consolidation from private equity, bad websites etc, etc. You can read it all here.

I’ve also written about other media problems here and here. And I feel like I shouldn’t have to say this, but I did work for years for the Columbia Journalism Review writing pieces of media criticism, so I’m not just spitballing here.

I was not recommending holing up and never reading the news, rather I was making the argument that the stories that make the world a better place are less and less frequently going to be published in legacy media outlets. So, we all have to invest in the stories that we want to see more of.

To that end, tell me what outlets you are reading that you love. What newsletters, books, writers, articles, and podcasts are doing work that excites, and informs you?