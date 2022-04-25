One of the things you pay for with a subscription is access to one of the best communities on the internet. My subscribers were voted “best online community” by me, personally. Now is the time to subscribe, before Elon Musk lets Donald Trump return to Twitter.

This weekend, I had the delight of meeting many of you at an event in Des Moines hosted by Storyhouse Book Pub. At the event, I shared one of my favorite things about writing the newsletter: When people suggest their co-workers as the Dingus of the Week.