Weekly Thread: Your Break Up Album

Taylor Swift re-released her album Red on Friday and I’ve spent all weekend listening and relistening to it. I love Taylor Swift and always have. And I especially love the absolute honesty of her lyrics and I hate, hate how we fetishize the relationships she has had and pour over them and project onto them. And I write this as someone who writes about relationships and who often finds herself being speculated about online.
