One of the things you pay for in this newsletter is community. This community of nearly 3,000 people is one of the most supportive and generative places on the internet. And by the end of this month, I am also launching a Discord community in cooperation with a couple of other platforms, which will be for paying subscribers only. So, gird your loins! Also, thank you for subscribing.

Since I turned in my book draft, I’ve been trying to read books. And wouldn’t you know, I’ve completely forgotten how.