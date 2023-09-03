There is a fault line running under the Midwest into the southwest.

It’s the New Madrid fault line. I heard about it in a song once. A song someone once said reminded them of me. I looked it up and realized the song was actually about an earthquake.

I read the fault line described as “a poorly understood series of faults running through America.” And that made me love it. Who among us, after all, isn’t a poorly understood series of faults?

It’s overdue for seismic activity. Even though most of us don’t know about it or even think about it, it lies underneath the surface of the earth, waiting, waiting to one day send everything tumbling — all our lives ruined by the shifting faults.