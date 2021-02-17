Watching The Great British Baking Show at the End of the World

Jermaine Jenas inspects his baking whilst Louise Redknapp dives into her baking task, in the background, for the Comic Relief special episode of the Great British Bake Off for sport relief 2016 in Berkshire, England. (Photo by Ian Tuttle/Comic Relief/Getty Images)

It’s almost become a joke now. My friends will tell me to watch a show. I will not watch that show. Not because I don’t want to, it’s just that I’m really bad at remembering to sit down and watch TV shows. “I was homeschooled’’ is my excuse. But my friend Anna once pointed out that I stopped being homeschooled in the 9th grade.

“How many true crime documentaries have you watched since then?” she asked.

“All of them.”

“So stop making excuses and watch the Gilmore Girls.”

(I still have not seen Gilmore Girls.)

I binged Six Feet Under in 2017 and frantically texted my friends about how good the show was and how much I loved it. “Yeah,” Anna said. “We told you that a decade ago.”

Maybe I’m just stubborn. But it also doesn’t really matter.

So it’s no surprise that I began watching The Great British Baking Show years after everyone told me to.

I started watching it right after I broke my wrist. Before that, I had been watching the TV show Hart of Dixie, where Rachel Bilson plays a New York City doctor who comes to a small town and learns a little bit about life and love. It’s delightfully ridiculous. But I had to stop watching it for reasons I don’t really know, but I suspect have to do with the large amount of live music and concerts in the show. I miss live music. I miss concerts. I miss being smashed up close in a venue with other human bodies drinking a cold beer and swaying to music. I miss humans. I miss being warm. I miss everything right now.

Breaking my wrist took one of my last coping mechanisms away from me: running. I don’t have an elliptical or a treadmill. I refused to get a Peloton. Instead, I stocked up on cold weather running gear. And now I can’t use it. And with the extreme cold and ice, it’s hard to get out and walk a large dog and worry about slipping and re-injuring my arm.

And writing is extra hard right now. I am so lucky that I am in a position where I can take a break without it affecting my income. But I do have projects I want to do that I can’t do. Because it’s all just too hard right now. People say I need to rest. But I don’t know what rest looks like.

So, I started watching The Great British Baking Show. The show is filled with lovely people who make lovely things that for the most part look lovely to eat. Even the drama of the show is very low intensity. No one is cruel. The judge Paul Hollywood, who is like a British Guy Fieri, is supposed to be the mean one. But in reality, he’s just gently honest. “I don’t like the flavor,” he will say. Or, “This bread is too stodgy.” Or, “This cake is raw.” Anyone who’s watched American cooking shows knows that’s not cruelty. This is no Gordon Ramsay screaming expletives. This is just honest feedback. And Paul Hollywood wants them to get better. He celebrates their achievements with the coveted Paul Hollywood handshake.

It’s a gentle world, this world of The Great British Baking Show. Everyone seems to get along. And I get to learn about Pavlova, and things called Jammie Dodgers, and minces and quinces. I’ve never seen so much meringue in my life. I’ve begun to suspect the show is sponsored by the British government in order to convince us that British cooking is actually good, and underwritten by Big Meringue in order to convince us that eating baked egg whites isn’t actually disgusting. So much fruitcake! You silly Brits, you can’t convince me fruitcake is good.

My friend Colin pointed out that the history of British baking is probably influenced by the fact that most of those baked goods had to survive an 11-month sea journey to the West Indies. That’s why Paul Hollywood talks about how all the biscuits need to crack.

Unlike a lot of people in the pandemic, I have not turned to baking to occupy my time. I spent the majority of my twenties baking, and I simply just do not want to do all the dishes. And when my kids aren’t with me, I live alone. So there’s no one really to cook for besides myself. I live far away from family. And I am surrounded by friends, but we are all lost in our pandemic bubbles.

So, maybe, The Great British Baking Show feeds some sort of desire in me to be baked for and cared for. Or maybe it feels like the care that I want to give to the people I love. Right now, my parents and youngest brother have COVID-19. They live in Texas, where they are experiencing extreme cold temperatures. So far, they have heat and water. But my little brother isn't doing well. He has multiple disabilities and the virus is doing a number on his body. But he can't go into the hospital because of the weather, because of my parents' positivity, because of so many reasons out of my control. Everything is out of our control. I can do nothing, except donate where I can, then sit and cry and watch really nice people make really nice buns.

Or maybe it’s just that the show doesn’t demand anything from me like other shows with their sympathetic characters and their complicated plot lines. I can look away from it and have it playing in the background, while I play with my dogs, wash dishes, or fold clothes. It doesn’t even ask that you laugh that hard at its jokes, which are usually very silly and involve baking pans and cow costumes. I also don't hate anyone on the show. There are no villains, not really. Just a bunch of people doing their best to make delicious tarts.

The show is not an escape. I do not think I am numbing out. Honestly, at this point, there is no escape. The dull throb in my wrist reminds me it’s broken. Everything is broken. And we are surrounded by cruel leaders and thoughtless politicians and so much suffering.

I am not a special snowflake. We are all hitting a wall. I have friends who are experiencing the death of loved ones. Other friends who are experiencing the implosion of relationships. Others who are trying to help their children deal with the crippling depression of continued lockdown. People are losing jobs. Closing businesses. It feels like all the gentle edges of the world, every place we ever found softness, have been sharpened to a point. When I told my kids that we were approaching the anniversary of the pandemic, my son said it feels like it’s been two years. My daughter said, “I don’t want to celebrate it.”

Everything feels so desperate right now. It’s nice to be reminded that not everything is brutal. Some things are gentle. Some things, like The Great British Baking Show.

