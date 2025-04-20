Happy Easter and happy 4/20 to all who celebrate either of those things! This is your MYAM editor; Lyz is still on vacation, though she’s compiled a pretty respectable list of links below.

I told her I’d add the intro and some links of my own. What I will not do is write a beautiful essay like she does every Sunday. I’m so sorry about that.



The normal career path for a journalist is to begin as a reporter and eventually to become an editor (or at least that was the career path when journalists had career paths). Personally, from the start of my career, I only ever wanted to become an editor. Writers create, which takes so much sincerity and imagination and faith; editors say, “Cool story, bro, but idk it kind of sucks.”

I am very lucky and happy that Lyz pays me to do that. And those of you who can access the content below are funding it. Suckers! (Thank you.)