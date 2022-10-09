For the better part of this spring, I got to follow Senator Tina Smith from Minnesota.

Unlike a lot of stories I write, this wasn’t something I pitched. It was assigned. And I had that rare gift of being allowed to write the story I saw, rather than report out some hunch or idea. And what I saw was a woman, who, like so many women, was working hard to prop up this crumbling world around her.

Smith was appointed to the seat in 2018 when Sen. Al Franken resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct. He denied the allegations but made the choice to resign. According to everyone I spoke with Tina Smith was the first and only choice for the job.

Franken, every once in a while, pops up in the headlines to talk about what an unfair situation that was. Meanwhile, the woman in his seat is working hard and doing an amazing job. The Franken situation is a tricky one for people in politics and people in the state. So many people do think he was wronged. Others do not. I admire how Smith handled it when I asked her questions about Franken. She’d just smile and say, that she was his friend and he choose to resign. I understood then her job was not to answer for men but to focus on her work.

Her career (as you will see in the story) had been built on fixing the unforced errors of men. They even admit as much. But it’s time for her to focus on her work, her story.

I don’t get to follow senators around DC often. By which I mean, this was my first time in the senate building since I was in middle school and my parents brought us to DC to lobby Tom Daschle for rights for homeschoolers.

So, I am not going to lie. I was a little awkward. I tried to follow Smith onto the Senate floor as she voted and an aide had to grab my arm and pull me away. I was not allowed. Senators only.

Also, during the meeting with the pork producers, as everyone filed into a small conference room, I tried to sneak out of the way and ended up tripping over Sen. Smith. Humiliating.

My other fun moment was riding the elevator up with Joni Ernst and her comms person, who seemed to side-eye me the whole trip up. For background, in 2019, I was working ferociously to try and report out a profile of Ernst. But the editor for the magazine I was working with left. And they assigned the profile to someone else. And it never saw the light of day. But Kerry Howley did write this wonderful profile of her. So, I do wonder if Ernst was like, “This woman looks familiar. Do I know her?”

I’ll never know.

My best friends from college, who are also my best friends for life — my group text, my lifeline. They are also impressive hard-working women who live in Minnesota. It was difficult not to learn about Smith and think about my friends — and about all the women I see working and working through this systemic breakdown, through this historical reversal of rights, and still, they keep working. So this is what I wrote in the end of the profile.

I think of my text conversations with friends. So many of them are women just like Smith, the hardworking, unseen women behind so many corporations and institutions and campaigns. Already, so many of them have donated and volunteered, even while working and raising children in a pandemic. Women who are burned out, exhausted, trying to figure out childcare while schools close because of COVID or teachers who are on strike. Women whose babies couldn’t be vaccinated, even as the rest of the world moved on. Women who had relief through a childcare tax credit, only to see that taken away. Women who are now facing the reality of a country where we will have fewer rights than our mothers. Women who were once told we could be anything we wanted to be, only to grow up to see our rights taken away. We were pushed out of the workforce in 2020—the year that the American woman screamed for help. But it’s 2022, and the only change has been for the worse. We don’t have the energy to scream anymore. We are working. But we are also so very exhausted. The stakes of this question are our very lives. We are all velvet hammers, exhausted from contorting ourselves to fit a society that doesn’t care. The Urban Dictionary definition of velvet hammer notes that the woman who is the velvet hammer is “very beautiful and probably will someday save/rule the world.” Reading that is infuriating. Why do women have to save a country that won’t save us? And it’s 2022, and despite doing all the work, women haven’t been allowed to rule—but we still have to do the work.

The story is online now and in print in MSP magazine! I hope you enjoy it!

