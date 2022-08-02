This is a special email just for subscribers. This is either a blessing or a curse. If you like this post, feel free to share.

Air Fryer cinnamon rolls.

Google “How is Pitbull doing? Is he happy?”

Air Fryer chicken wings.

Become Queen Bee on the NYT Spelling Bee four times in a row.

Outline an entire novel about a couple who meets in the comments of the NYT Spelling Bee and fight over words.

Air Fryer pork butt.

Have a dream that I move myself and my kids to a cabin in Montana and the oven is a convection oven. In that dream, a man becomes condescending to me about my joy over the convection oven. So I kick him off my property and threaten him with a shot gun. My mom comes to visit and tells me that I need to return to the city. I also run her off with a shot gun.

Go on a long walk listening to a podcast about old Hollywood. Learn that Scarface is a remake.

Lay in bed and drink wine and watch the original Scarface and cry.

Begin Googling “Ann Dvorak.” Become obsessed with Ann Dvorak.

Air Fryer coconut shrimp.

Make a spicy margarita with serrano peppers.

Text my friends to let them know Mr. Worldwide is busy and happy.