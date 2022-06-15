This is the mid-week edition of Men Yell at Me, a newsletter about politics and place written from inside Iowa. When I stopped into my favorite wine shop last week, I learned they were closing after 20 years of business. One of the owners, Traci, has been a kind and dear friend to me and her mother is one of my biggest fans (hi!!). Thinking about the wine shop made me think about this town and how I’ve now lived here longer than any other place I’ve ever been and all the threads of connection and meaning that come with belonging.

First Avenue Wine House in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Image via Facebook.

In 2017, I walked into the First Avenue Wine House for a bottle of wine so I could charm my neighbors into being my friends. I didn’t buy a lot of wine back then. Maybe just a bottle of Apothic Red at the grocery store once in a while. I’d grown up in a conservative Christian house where my parents rarely drank. Just a Bartles & Jaymes or two while playing cards with friends. A drink that I snuck sips of with my brother and decided it was just Kool-Aid for grown-ups.

Of course, I drank in college, but not much. I was afraid of getting caught and sent back home. I once kicked out underage people from a friend’s apartment where people were drinking just so I could be free from even a whiff of scandal. If I did drink, I’d spend the next day spiraling about sin and my soul. I wasn’t fun. And then, I married someone who didn’t drink. And so, I’d drink with my best friends when I visited Minneapolis, but at home, it was just a glass of wine or two once a week.

In 2010, on a tour of Israel with my then-husband, I battled a horde of nuns at a gift store to buy wine from the church where Jesus allegedly turned water into wine. I emerged sweaty and triumphant with my four bottles, which I planned to drink along our 10-day trip. I showed my husband and told him about how the disorderly nuns had kept shoving in line until I decided to gently shove back. He didn’t approve, not about the nuns, but about the wine. He pointed out that while our friends who were on the tour with us had renewed their vows at that church, I’d been buying wine. Where were my priorities?

“With miracles,” I joked, clanking my bottles. He didn’t laugh.

I stuck to my plan and drank a little bit of wine every night. I even coerced some of the other people on the tour with us to drink wine with me. I concluded that Jesus’ wine tasted like cough syrup. Maybe, I told my husband, this proved Jesus didn’t actually approve of drinking because it was so bad. He still didn’t laugh.

Seven years later, in 2017, my marriage was over. I didn’t know it yet. I was still living in the house, sleeping in the guest room, and going to marriage therapy every week. Some new people moved into the neighborhood, and I was desperate for new friends. I made them cookies. But my husband ate them all. So, I went to the Wine House. I went there because another neighbor had told me to go. Plus, she said, the owner, Traci, gives popsicles to the kids.

The 1st Avenue Wine House is just off First Avenue, tucked in between a gas station and another house that’s also commercially zoned and was maybe once a hair salon but now sits empty. This is one of those areas of town where houses have become businesses and sit in between banks and gas stations and dank-looking liquor stores, all built over disappeared homes. These commercially zoned homes are reminders that this street didn’t used to be this busy or this wide. The homes hover like ghosts and will soon disappear, transforming into a Walgreens or a car parts store. But for now, they sit there, reminding us of what our city used to be and what it could be.

The Wine House is one of these homes, a gray house with red trim right off the main artery through town. In front of the house is a sign decorated with grapes and propped up on wine barrels. An OPEN sign flashes in the window. The parking lot is in the back and the sidewalk up to the door is shaded by a trellis holding grape and wisteria plants. There is a side yard with lights strung up along the fence and big metal letters spelling out WINE.

Gift baskets and seasonal trinkets line the porch and another doorway leads into the front room where all the wine is. Metal racks filled with bottles line the walls. And Traci sits behind the counter, manning the register and greeting people as they walk in. Ron, Traci’s husband, is in the back, not too far away. For years, their boxer Lizz would lumber around, sniffing customers and accepting their enthusiastic scratches, and she even helped with curbside delivery in 2020. Lizz died two years ago, in 2020 at the age of 14. There is another boxer now, Sammy, who is still learning the business of being a wine house dog and seems unsure of the whole enterprise.

The top two floors of the house are filled with cards and novelty items like jeweled wine stoppers and charcuterie boards with slogans that encourage you to have a little cheese with your wine, plastic wine goblets with flowy script that urge you to “read between the wines” and “drink wine and pet dogs.” Novelty signs remind you that “It’s wine o’clock somewhere” and that “Wine is cheaper than therapy.”

Traci and Ron opened the store in 2003. The idea was Ron’s. He was working as an insulation contractor and Traci was a health educator. But one day she stopped at the gas station next to the house, which is now a Casey’s (but was then a HandiMart), and she saw the house was for sale and figured they could make Ron’s dream a reality. Traci’s parents helped renovate the space. For years they had wine tastings and events in the yard, often hosting fundraisers for Critter Crusaders, a non-profit that provides critical medical care for homeless and stray animals.

When I went to Wine House on that day in 2017, I wanted to be a different person. I didn’t want to be the sad wife who bought secret bottles of wine at the grocery store. I wanted to be someone else. The confident woman who knew things, who tried new things, who could recommend a bottle of wine.

I told Traci that my neighbor recommended I come here. That same neighbor was a former homecoming queen at the local high school and whose parents had owned the first art gallery in town. It’s one of those things you say as a way of introduction. To show you are a thread woven into the cloth of this place.

She gave my kids popsicles and asked what I was looking for. I told her about the lost cookies and how I was determined to make my new neighbors my friends. “What wine pairs best with friendship?” I said.

I gave the bottle to the new neighbors. They are now my dear friends.

Until I moved to Iowa in 2005, I had never lived in a house longer than five years. My family was always moving, sometimes a new house, sometimes a new state. But I had my siblings. I am the second of eight children. And when you are from a large family you move with your context. There is no reinvention of self. No new identities to try. I was one of so many fingers on a hand. We’d try. I’d lie and tell my new friends I had another brother but he’d died tragically. Or my brother and I would pretend to be twins. I often told people I was adopted. The daughter of my mom’s sister who took her own life when her husband lost his millions through gambling. But this never lasted long. People always figured it out. When you are one of eight, there are too many eyewitnesses.

And so, through every move, I was always Becky’s big sister. Jessie’s little sister. The one that looks like her brother. The one who won’t brush her hair. The one with her nose in a book. An identity forged in context and contrasts.

When I got married in 2005 and moved to Iowa, I was lost to myself. I had never not been without that context of my family. And I was in a city I never wanted to be. But here I was. I’d moved to a new place and I was without my context, without my brothers and sisters to vouch for me, without my family for me to be woven into. I had a husband, but what did he really know of me? What did we know of ourselves? For 12 years, I tried to make that new me work. But it didn’t. So, I quit.

The day I walked into the Wine House in 2017, I was looking to be someone else than who I had been for 12 years. I wanted to know things and taste things. I wanted to be the sophisticate who could ramble off the names of good wines. I wanted to be that person I’d hoped I’d become but never had been. And Traci paired a wine with that. I came back over and over, asking Traci what wine pairs best with heartbreak? What pairs best with moving? What pairs best with staying up late and working on a book?

…that’s just what it means to be from a place. We observe each other’s tragedies, losses, and reinventions. And it can be good to be in a place with continuity, to be remembered for who you once were and who you are trying to be. Continuity can be claustrophobic, but it can also be comfort.

Finally, she told me, “Wine’s not complicated. Just get what you like.” And so I did. Because, by then, I learned what I liked — bold, complex, dry red wines. Wines aged in barrels or with notes of something deeper, darker, and more serious. And I drank these new wines in my new life. Inviting friends over in my new homes with wines on my patios and porches.

And Traci was always there with a smile and a conspiratorial wink. I’d tell her about a recent heartbreak, a professional failure or success, and she’d hug me and tell me she was rooting for me. That she loved me. That she wanted me to have fun and be irresponsible and who cared what was the correct pairing, just “get what you like.”

It’s easy to feel claustrophobic living in a place where people know you. I’ve sat in my therapist’s office and sobbed that everyone knew my business and I felt like I couldn’t buy eggs without a weird side-eye from a neighbor. My therapist, who grew up in the town and is best friends with my doctor, understands.

But maybe, she told me, that’s just what it means to be from a place. We observe each other’s tragedies, losses, and reinventions. And it can be good to be in a place with continuity, to be remembered for who you once were and who you are trying to be. Continuity can be claustrophobic, but it can also be comfort.

Last weekend, I went out with a friend. Kristie has known me since before I had children; she knew me when I was copy editing at a marketing company and applying to graduate school. At one point in the night, I told her a story about how someone I met told me they were afraid of me. She laughed. She told me she remembered when I’d come to a Christmas party bearing gin and cranberry 7 Up, declaring it to be the best drink of the season. She’d never be afraid of me, she said. She knew me.

And I understood. I had my context.

Traci and Ron’s Wine House is closing after nearly 20 years of business. This isn’t a tragedy; it’s their choice. They’re tired. And it’s time. Things change and you can’t stop them, not even if you want them to. People change too. Dreams become burdens. Burdens become dreams. But the things we do, the things we create, even if they are bulldozed and made into office buildings, those have meaning – those are the threads of our identity, woven together between memory and place and stolen cookies and found wine and friendships.