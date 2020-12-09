The War on Christmas Is Coming for You

In the words of Melania Trump: “Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration.”

Santa never came to my house. As a homeschooled Evangelical in Texas, Santa was a figure who directly competed with God. And apparently, my parents thought that in a battle, a bearded man who snuck into our homes would win over a bearded man who occasionally asked parents to sacrifice their children to him as a test and occasionally engaged in light genocide.

They probably weren’t wrong.

Among the things I was taught was that the X in Xmas was quite literally Xing out the name of Christ and that the Candy Cane was the letter J for Jesus upside down. Neither claim is true, but I didn’t learn that until I was an adult.

The reductive logic of the “War on Christmas” has never ended. But for how much our culture mocks the war, the actual battle has yet to be won. This week, Representative Jim Jordan tweeted:

And last week, Tucker Carlson argued, “If death is inevitable — and that may be the one thing you’re not allowed to say in this country, but it’s still true — then maybe we should pause before we destroy the living in the name of trying to eliminate it. Politicians understand this threat. They’ve figured out that Christmas is bigger than they are, and therefore, it’s a threat to them. Better cancel it — and, in fact, they’re trying hard.”

As if COVID-19 was invented in a lab to ruin the annual American tradition of eating dry-ass turkey with people who disapprove of all of your choices.

They are ideas that are easy to mock. Imagine a theoretical God is somehow threatened by a fictional man in a red suit who commands an army of elves. What is an elf army to the army of the Lord?

Mocking the ideas doesn’t make them go away. But mocking them creates the victimhood cycle. By dismissing them or accusing pundits and conservatives of using them to manipulate the masses misses the deep importance of faith and God in American culture.

While church attendance is declining, religious ideology is deeply entrenched in our country. The majority of Americans still profess to believe in God, with 65 percent of them identifying as Christian. And religious adherence is closely tied to political ideology.

Mocking the religiosity of Christians also creates an impulse to believe that arguing over whether Santa is Black or whether it’s erasure to call gingerbread men “gingerbread people” is purely a put-on, something pundits do for ratings or money, rather than an ideology a whole part of America earnestly believes. Trump was elected promising he’d make it safe to say “Merry Christmas” again. That wasn’t an accident.

In my neighborhood, there are two “Keep the Christ in Christmas” signs sitting right next to Biden signs. This is anecdotal, obviously. But half of Americans believe that Christians are discriminated against. This simmering rage and fear is a political force that has slapped America across the face again and again.

As Frances FitzGerald points out in her book The Evangelicals, after the Scopes Monkey Trial, the predominant cultural belief was that conservative Christianity would disappear. When it reared its head again during the Falwell years of the Moral Majority, politics was taken by surprise. Similarly, the election of 2016 forced pundits and cultural critics to once again grapple with white conservative Christianity.

Statistically, yes, white conservative Evangelicals may be on the decline, but America’s worst moments have always happened in the death grip of an aggrieved white minority. White Evangelical grievance is one of the few renewable natural resources that our politicians are willing to invest in.

I’m afraid this will happen again. Biden is elected. Things can go back to “normal.” But all normal means is that Americans don’t have to face the parts of themselves they would otherwise not like to see.

Want to read more on the topic? Well, my book God Land does a lot of this work, pointing out how Christian religious belief is deeply entwined with our culture. Consider reading that book. It’s short! Another writer who I deeply admire on this topic is Sarah Jones, who writes for New York magazine. Recently, she wrote about Evangelicals grappling with the loss of Trump.