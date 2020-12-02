The Unbearable Burden of Holiday Cheer

Even Santa has had it. (Image via Getty)

On Nov. 26, there was a viral Reddit post, where a woman asked the internet if she was the asshole for telling her family that if they wanted Thanksgiving, “they’ll have to get off their asses and plan it.”

The problem, as the woman outlined it, was that the normal Thanksgiving tradition was to go to a relative’s home. But with the pandemic, that plan had been canceled. No one made any attempt to follow up with Thanksgiving plans until the night before, when her husband asked what they were doing.

“I don’t know nothing about no turkey,” the woman replied.

Her husband, in response, called her a bitch.

I am thinking about this woman as we head into the December holidays.

Women in heterosexual relationships, statistically, do the majority of the housework. During the holidays, it’s worse.

A 1990 study examined the different ways men and women view Christmas shopping. Women in the study felt “compelled to do the ‘work,’” which means “kin-keeping,” or maintaining social ties. Gift giving was women’s work. And men only took it upon themselves if they had been socialized to have a more egalitarian view of gender roles.

In the pandemic, the loss of relationships, the loss of joy, it’s all compounding. Women, who have experienced the brunt of the pandemic with a lack of childcare and being forced out of the workforce — and by the way, we don’t make as much as men anyway — are now expected to make the season merry and bright.

But the reality is, there is nothing merry and bright about the overwhelming number of deaths or the overloaded hospitals. Many women are also frontline workers and in healthcare. Our society looks to women for everything we need right now — food, nurturing, education, and now joy.

Fuck that.

I don’t know nothing about no holiday cheer.

I know that social media is not a good bellwether of American sentiment, but I read the comments on that woman’s post and was surprised to see the number of people who challenged her. But you are a mother! How dare you not think of your family on this day? How dare you not start the conversation? How dare the children suffer?

My children’s suffering is a big weight on my shoulders. My daughter, who has a birthday in March, was crying the other day as I gently broke it to her that it might still be pandemic when her birthday arrives again and she should be prepared.

I cried, too.

I am crying for my own birthday, which is in just 17 days. I am a selfish person, but I do love a birthday. And last year, I was at the Miss America pageant on an assignment, drinking whiskey in a terrifying casino and dancing alone to Whitney Houston on an abandoned dance floor. It was amazing.

This year, I will be home, making my own cake. Soberly asking my kids to stop kicking me in bed while we watch The Crown. And there is joy there, too, but it’s also okay to be sad, I think. It’s okay to mourn what we are losing and what we have lost.

I am so lucky that I can just put my holiday energy into my kids and no one else. I signed up for a gift exchange with some friends, because I love presents! But also, we are all so exhausted.

Five years ago, I wrote an essay for Jezebel titled “Oh, Fuck Me, It’s Christmas Card Time Again.” It’s about the year I gave the fuck up and stopped making family Christmas cards.

I had done it every year for a good four years. But every year, my now-ex complained about the money it cost and going to get the pictures, and he didn’t want to help me stamp them and send them out. And I was so tired of holding it all together, of bribing everyone to fake a smile, that I quit. I should have known that two years later, I’d do the same but with my relationship.

But there is more than one way to be happy. There is more than one way to find joy. In the years since, I’ve made my kids fancy sparkling drinks of punch or juice mixed with Sprite, and we eat a kid-centered charcuterie board (think goldfish and cheese sticks), and we watch movies in our undies, and we listen to books on Audible while we throw sticks into the fire. We will be doing that this year. And maybe even a little less. And in the process of doing less, we will find new ways to be happy. Even if that’s just remembering that we are still breathing.