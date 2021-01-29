The Illusion of School Choice

School playground closed due to coronavirus. (Image via Getty)

In Iowa, the governor is advancing a “school choice” bill that would allow students who qualify for a scholarship fund filled with state money to use it on the private school of their choice. It’s basically a voucher program dressed up in fancy language. These funds, the bill states, will be run by a private company. The bill passed the Iowa State Senate and goes to the House. The governor expects to sign the bill into law as early as January 29.

The plan is being marketed as “choice” and greater flexibility for parents. “School choice shouldn’t be limited to those who have the financial means or are lucky to live in a district that’s confident enough to allow open enrollment,” the governor announced in her Condition of the State speech. “So let’s make choice an option for everyone.”

Several other states like Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Georgia, and Washington are considering similar legislation, all in the name of choice.

But this choice is an illusion and comes at the expense of the freedom of other students.

These proposals are tax-payer funded discrimination, providing public money to religious institutions that are allowed to discriminate against students based on disability, sexual orientation, and faith.

Many religious private schools, like Isaac Newton Christian Academy in Cedar Rapids, even require students’ families to sign statements of belief, ensuring uniformity of faith.

Supporters say it’s about competition and a free market. “The Iowa senate just passed a bill to fund students instead of systems,” Tweeted Cory DeAngelis of the conservative-leaning Reason Foundation. But if it was truly about competition, private schools would have to be forced to accept everyone, like public schools do. Instead, private schools are legally allowed to pick and choose their student body, which artificially inflates test scores and academic performance.

Also, private schools and home schools already receive public funds. In 2018, the Des Moines Register estimated that the state spent $37.1 million on non-public education. And some estimates are even higher. The group Common Good for Iowa puts the number closer to $65.6 million. That same group estimates that Iowa’s plan would drain $53 million from public schools, which are already suffering.

And the people who use them aren’t using them to go to a better school. A 2017 NPR investigation of Indiana’s voucher program found that the majority of students using the money had not attended public schools. Meaning, they were already private school students or homeschool students.

All this competition doesn’t help students at all. A study of the nation’s only federally funded voucher program found that voucher programs had little to no effect on student achievement.

Additionally, the Iowa bill proposes that the scholarship money be handled by a private financial institution. In Indiana, the voucher money has already been used in unauthorized ways and that was with oversight.

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released a statement noting, “Iowans should be alarmed that the proposal for vouchers contains no independent audit provision, and in fact no audit requirement whatsoever. The public will have little ability to see what is happening with their tax dollars, and less protection from fraud and abuse.”

Recently, the governor’s office misspent CARES Act money and had to return some, and cleared the way for a pork executive who donated to the governor’s campaign to get more pandemic aid, and that was with oversight. “Trust they won’t be corrupt” is not good legislative policy.

Supporters of the plan in Iowa say it won’t defund public schools and only applies to a small number of students. But that’s how the Indiana plan was initially sold and the result has been increased inequity in the name of freedom.

The appeal of vouchers and programs like them lie in the illusion of choice. Choice in the American mind is a good thing. Choice is how we get candy-bar-flavored beer and Lady Gaga Oreos and Wal-Mart. In a land of options, more options must be good. But options are not good when their cost is the oppression of others. Many students don’t have choices. Rural students who live far away from private schools, students who are disabled, and students who are LGBTQ or from diverse faith backgrounds don’t have the choice to go to schools that won’t accept or accommodate them.

It was the lie of choice that allowed Wal-Marts to ransack our small towns and businesses. It’s the lie of choice. Turns out, it’s not really a free market when one side has a lot of money and is allowed to discriminate. Wal-Mart can pay low wages and private schools don’t have to teach evolution. It’s not more choices, just more money for people limiting choices. Real choice is an even playing field for everyone. An equal education for everyone and not just those people the private schools choose to accept.

And really, it’s not truly about choice. After all, the same legislators pushing this bill through are also pushing through an anti-abortion amendement for the Iowa Constitution. If it was truly about choices, the Iowa GOP wouldn’t have defunded Planned Parenthood.

It’s all about choice until the people making the choices are women or LGBTQ or people of color. And it’s not a free market if it’s based on discrimination.

