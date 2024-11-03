Nearly 70% of Americans are stressed out about the election.

There is no shortage of articles about “how to cope.” How to talk about it with our kids; how to manage our anxieties. I find a lot of these articles condescending. They usually involve turning off the news and taking a walk, which are often good ideas. At the same time, it is very valid to be worried about this election and whether our democracy and institutions can hold.

Maybe this is the Baptist in me, but existing on this human earth is not easy, nor should it be. And when we look at the stakes of this election, it’s pretty obvious we shouldn’t feel warm fuzzies. I think we should be afraid.