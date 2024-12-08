This week, as a board co-chair of the Iowa Abortion Access Fund, I am working on our end-of-the-year ask letter.

In my role with the IAAF, I have a front-row seat to see how much need there is. The fund is essentially mutual aid. We have one employee. We bring money in and hand it right back out to clinics (both in-state and out-of-state) to cover the costs of reproductive care.

But having a front-row seat means I see what a scrabble it is to get those dollars. And how donors are so often more likely to donate to bigger funds that in recent months have actually been closing clinics and raising rates for low-income patients.

It’s frustrating, especially in a state where even if we had elected more Democrats, we still would have no options and no hope of overturning the ban. And we didn’t, so here we are.