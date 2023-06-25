It has been one year since the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. One year since Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan wrote, “With sorrow—for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent.”

That day, June 24, 2022, I went to a protest in a parking lot across from the Federal Court building in Cedar Rapids. On that day, I and so many others marched through the town and demanded our right to live. I held my friend’s “Fuck the Patriarchy” sign and led the crowd in cheers.