This was the first week with no school for my kids. Every summer since they started school and I went back to working full-time, summer has always been a Rube Goldbergian effort of camps and sitters and not enough work done and yet somehow always working. Each summer, I sit down with the schedule and make plans. And yet, somehow each summer, I still find myself exhausted and scrambling every night.

I know it won’t always be like this. They are getting very old very fast. I feel like time moved like molasses when they were little and now, we are facing 7th grade and my daughter reminds me that in 2 years she can get a learner’s permit.

And just like I spent years taking calls at the park while they played or doing interviews while I fed them goldfish crackers and let them watch Curious George, this time too will end.

But in the meantime, everything is hot and messy and feels like sticky popsicles, and everyone is tired and bored, and their dirty feet are in the air as they snuggle on porches reading stacks of books.

This week was a light internet reading week for me. I’ve been immersed in a wonderful biography of the writer Ursula Parrott, which I have a lot to say about.

But not now. Now I’m tired and I want to snuggle on the porch and read myself.

So, here are your links.