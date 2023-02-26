Hello. These are your Sunday links. Sent to you fresh and warm. I hope they find you with donuts. I hope they find you snuggled in bed. I hope they find you with coffee in your hands and quietness in your heart. And I hope if that is not where you are now, that you will make your way there. And at least with some donuts.

💃 Dance and hysteria and the twisting gyrating bodies of the women of the Moulin Rouge.

Aubrey Hirsch made this wonderful comic about keeping her name and giving it to her children.