This week. I asked my 12-year-old daughter if she was on death row what her last meal would be. She thought about it for a long time then said, “Well, I’ve always wanted to taste human flesh.”

After I screamed her name. She smiled and said, “I figured if I was on death row, I might as well go full evil.”

This is the kind of human I’m raising and I couldn’t be more proud.

Normally with the Sunday links I share thoughts or insights, but this week, I’m tired. I have no thoughts just cookies and wine and Virgin River on TV. And I’m so happy

And now, for your links…