When I tell people I have a 12-year-old who identifies as a girl, people love to say.

“Girls are so hard. It’s such a hard age.”

“Just wait, it gets worse.”

“Teen girls are so hard.”

Which, no, this actually isn’t a hard age.

She’s not pooping on the floor. I can actually sleep at night.

I understand that the stakes seem higher than when she was an infant. That the issues are no longer whether I should let her watch TV shows about princesses. The issues are now about how to handle the homophobic statements her friends make.